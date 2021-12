DALLAS — For years, Wayne Smith's home has been known as the "Santa House" in University Park near Dallas. It's located on the 3700 block of Southwestern Boulevard. Every Christmas, he has more than 500 Santa displays on his front lawn. It takes more than five miles of extension cords to light up, and adds $1,000 to his electricity bill per month.

UNIVERSITY PARK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO