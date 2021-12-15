ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State funding for local park project

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
COLUMBUS — Two local projects are among those selected for state funding in the latest round of NatureWorks grants, State Representative Jason Stephens announced this week.

According to a news release sent on behalf of Stephens, the State Controlling Board approved the 115-project list for this, the 27th round of local NatureWorks parks projects grants. This included one project in Gallia County.

“There’s a lot of interest in funding from this program, both locally and across the state,” said Stephens (R-Kitts Hill). “This is a good example of how the state can support local communities with parks and recreation needs.”

In Gallia County, the O.O. McIntyre Park District will receive $27,222 to support the roof replacement on a barn and six shelters at Raccoon Creek County Park.

In Jackson County, Wellston will receive $75,000 to support playground equipment replacement at Kelli Lambert Memorial Park.

The NatureWorks grant program provides up to 75 percent reimbursement assistance to local government entities for the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of recreational areas.

Since NatureWorks’ inception, the grant has funded over 2,300 public park projects in all 88 counties.

