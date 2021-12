A truck driver is dead after strong storms moved through the Midwest on Wednesday. The tractor-trailer driver was traveling on U.S. Highway 151 in Benton County, Iowa, when he lost control of his 2020 Freightliner after being struck by a powerful wind gust. The 18-wheeler rolled over onto its side and came to rest in a ditch, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. It happened in Walford, about 12 miles southwest of Cedar Rapids, around 8:30 p.m. CT.

