East Peoria, IL

East Peoria houses 62 registered sex offenders as of Dec. 15

By Peoria Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently 62 registered sex offenders living in East Peoria as of Dec. 15, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. East Peoria is home to 53 sexual predators. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry for the rest of their life. Sexually violent people...

