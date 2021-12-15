Haskell couple charged with child abuse, enabling abuse

A Haskell couple was charged with abusing a 7-week-old infant more than a month ago.

Ashley Schmeder, 20, and Macy Schmeder, 22, are being held in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on $50,000 bond each on charges of child abuse and enabling child abuse.

Both women were arrested Tuesday and made their initial appearances Wednesday before Special District Judge Robin Adair in Muskogee County District Court.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said that the then 7-week-old child suffered multiple broken bones.

"The baby suffered a broken clavicle, broken arm and some broken ribs," he said. "Ashley is the biological mother of the child, and the couple is a same-sex marriage."

Macy Schmeder is accused of child abuse "by willfully/maliciously using unreasonable force" on the child "by causing acute fractures to the victim's clavicles, healing fractures to the left radius and left ulna, and bruising all over," as stated in court records. Ashley Schmeder is accused of "willfully/maliciously permitting Macy Schmeder to engage in physical abuse."

They will be back in court for a sounding docket on Dec. 29. At that time, a date will be set for a preliminary hearing.

Edwards said that it is unclear "whether the non-natural parent has adopted."