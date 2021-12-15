ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee County, OK

Haskell couple charged with child abuse, enabling abuse

By Ronn Rowland rrowland@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmrCL_0dO0adM400

A Haskell couple was charged with abusing a 7-week-old infant more than a month ago.

Ashley Schmeder, 20, and Macy Schmeder, 22, are being held in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on $50,000 bond each on charges of child abuse and enabling child abuse.

Both women were arrested Tuesday and made their initial appearances Wednesday before Special District Judge Robin Adair in Muskogee County District Court.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said that the then 7-week-old child suffered multiple broken bones.

"The baby suffered a broken clavicle, broken arm and some broken ribs," he said. "Ashley is the biological mother of the child, and the couple is a same-sex marriage."

Macy Schmeder is accused of child abuse "by willfully/maliciously using unreasonable force" on the child "by causing acute fractures to the victim's clavicles, healing fractures to the left radius and left ulna, and bruising all over," as stated in court records. Ashley Schmeder is accused of "willfully/maliciously permitting Macy Schmeder to engage in physical abuse."

They will be back in court for a sounding docket on Dec. 29. At that time, a date will be set for a preliminary hearing.

Edwards said that it is unclear "whether the non-natural parent has adopted."

Comments / 5

Tamy Lee Obrien
2d ago

What's Sad is that is a Baby that you brought in this World to love a ND be Cared for you will get yours I Grant

Reply
5
Chris Fisher
1d ago

How do you do that to an infant?They need to be put under the jail..

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskogee County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Muskogee County, OK
Haskell, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Haskell, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback

Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots didn’t appear strong enough for some of the children. Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong...
SCIENCE
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Special District
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
89
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy