BOSTON (CBS) –After placing Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in COVID protocol on Tuesday, the Bruins have added another player to the list on Wednesday. And he’s a pretty important one. That would be star centerman Patrice Bergeron, who scored Boston’s lone goal in Tuesday night’s 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Given that Bergeron was out there with his team Tuesday night, chances are Boston will be adding some more players to the NHL’s COVID protocol in the near future. The NHL is dealing with COVID outbreaks with several teams at the moment, with the Calgary Flames and...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO