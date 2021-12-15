ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for 2 people wanted for west side business robbery

By Duncan Phenix
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding two commercial robbery suspects.

Police say the two people, seen in the pictures provided by police, are suspects in the robbery that happened on November 24 at a business near the 6000 block of West Charleston near Jones.

The suspects are described by police as a black male adult, wearing a black hoodie over a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants and a black female adult, wearing an all blue sweatsuit.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery
Unit at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website .

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

