ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsweek names El Mirador Surgery Center as a top 10 best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in California

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yu5sv_0dO0ZGHQ00

Newsweek ranked the best Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) in America for 2022 and we've got some valley representation in this list.

ASCs are facilities where patients can have specific surgical procedures that usually don’t require hospitalizations – which means they are normally home the same day as the surgery. Newsweek partnered with respected global research firm Statista to make their list, which spotlighted 470 facilities in the 25 states with the most ambulatory surgery centers.

Desert Care Network's El Mirador Surgery Center, located on the campus of Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, was ranked as the #10 in California.

El Mirador Surgery Center is open Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 5 PM. The center offers the following procedures including Cardiology, Cosmetic, Gastroenterology / GI, General Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Otolaryngology, Pain Management, Podiatry, Urology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nt7iv_0dO0ZGHQ00

For more information visit https://www.elmiradorsurgerycenter.com/

The post Newsweek names El Mirador Surgery Center as a top 10 best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in California appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

First confirmed case of Omicron variant detected in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant on Friday. Officials said it was found in a 41-year-old fully vaccinated man from the western part of the county. Officials received confirmation this week. County health officials said they are investigating whether the man had traveled before being tested for COVID-19 The post First confirmed case of Omicron variant detected in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First woman administrator takes the helm of Betty Ford Center

The Betty Ford Center announced Thursday morning that Tessa Voss will head the organization as the fourth administrator and first woman to lead the Rancho Mirage institution co-founded by former First Lady Betty Ford. Tessa Voss Photo Courtesy of Betty Ford Center Voss, who takes the helm on Monday, December 20, also will serve as vice president The post First woman administrator takes the helm of Betty Ford Center appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New study finds people moving to California decreases, while exits increase

A new study released by the California Policy Lab (CPL) showed that fewer people have moved to California from other states since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile the number of people leaving California to move to another state has gone up. The study found that since the start of the pandemic, people moving to The post New study finds people moving to California decreases, while exits increase appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley Spotlight Grant crosses $4 Million mark

In partnership with the H. N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, KESQ News Channel 3's Coachella Valley Spotlight grant has now given over $4 million to local charities. The mark was reached when Guide Dogs of the Desert received their $25,000 Spotlight Grant check. It happened during a special edition of "Eye on the Desert" The post Coachella Valley Spotlight Grant crosses $4 Million mark appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Health
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: RivCo Supervisors meeting

Riverside County Supervisors are meeting this morning. You can watch it live here: Yesterday, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said she was not surprised by the State of California's announcement of the statewide indoor mask mandate. It begins on Dec. 15 and will last until Jan. 15 https://youtu.be/ZUtO7qPu9hw The post Watch: RivCo Supervisors meeting appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo public health director reacts to new statewide mask mandate

Riverside County is reacting to the state's new indoor masking requirement. Monday afternoon, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that the state will issue a universal statewide indoor mask mandate. It begins on Dec. 15 and will last until Jan. 15. Full Details: California issues statewide masking mandate through Jan. 15 Riverside The post RivCo public health director reacts to new statewide mask mandate appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Omicron variant detected in San Bernardino County

The first San Bernardino County case of the Omicron variant has been detected, county officials announced on Tuesday. Officials said that the variant was detected in a male resident of Redlands who was fully vaccinated and had obtained a booster shot. He traveled to a conference out of state and returned with COVID-19 symptoms. The The post Omicron variant detected in San Bernardino County appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

16- and 17-year-olds are now eligible for a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use as a booster in people ages 16 and 17, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it for this age group. It’s the first Covid-19 vaccine booster authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds in The post 16- and 17-year-olds are now eligible for a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster appeared first on KESQ.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy