The Chicago Bears have a problem. Yes, that is outside of the team being 4-9 and having to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. The Bears, like several other teams in the NFL, are currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, the Bears announced that six players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with coordinators Bill Lazor (offense), Sean Desai (defense) and Chris Tabor (special teams) being placed on the COVID protocol.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO