Crews Monitor, Fight Wildfires In NW Okla. As High Fire Danger Continues

A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate for large companies, handing a rare legal victory to the White House in efforts to implement a key component of its Covid strategy. In a 2-1 ruling, the panel for the Ohio-based Sixth Circuit said the Occupational Safety...
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter took the stand in her own defense -- recalling the moment she used deadly force against Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Jennifer Mayerle has the details.
A federal judge’s decision to reject a multibillion dollar opioid settlement involving OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is being hailed as a step toward justice by advocates who have long called for greater accountability for the family that owns the company. But not everyone involved in the arduous settlement process...
Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health officials said Thursday. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate encounters that took place in 2004 and 2015, according to a report Thursday. The women’s identities were withheld by The Hollywood Reporter in order to protect their privacy, said the trade publication,...
Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots didn’t appear strong enough for some of the children. Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong...
Washington, DC (CNN) — The Marine Corps has discharged 103 service members for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine, as the military begins carrying out enforcement actions for its vaccine mandate. As of this week, 95% of active duty Marines are vaccinated, according to the latest data from the...
Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
