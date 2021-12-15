The crown: This festive pork roast takes center stage

I drag a branch into the hallway, a broken bough to sit in a tall pot by the fireplace, its branches decked with tufts of moss and wooden stars. A gift to the house – a thank you, if you like. This is also the place where visitors are welcomed and plied with tiny tarts of candied peel and glasses of chilled fino (or perhaps a glass of oloroso the colour of amber). It is where gifts are exchanged and, later, guests are sent safely on their way.

