ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The crown: This festive pork roast takes center stage

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook to crown roast of pork. A retro entree, for sure, but it’s...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Youngsters take center stage at hunting banquet

About 120 hunters and outdoor enthusiasts gathered at the Franklin Inn and Banquet Center in Bad Axe on Thursday evening for the return of the Greater Thumb Area Hunting Dinner, sponsored by Randy's Hunting Center. Mike Avery of Mike Avery Outdoors was the featured speaker on the night, which featured...
BAD AXE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#Christmas#Food Drink
Ellsworth American

Festival of Lights at Wright Center

ELLSWORTH — The second annual Festival of Lights is being held this December at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center. This year’s theme is “A Starry Night.” There is no charge to attend the festival, but donations will be accepted. Members of the community are...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Boston Herald

Slow cooker beef roast makes hosting festive dinner a snap

The holidays wouldn’t be complete without a delicious meal to share with family and friends. A holiday roast is often the centerpiece of such festive occasions. Having a go-to recipe for this classic main course makes holiday preparations that much easier. Using a slow cooker to make a beef roast reduces time spent in the kitchen, giving hosts more opportunities to mingle with their guests. That’s just the idea behind this recipe for Beef Roast With Dark Rum Sauce from “Crock-Pot: 356 Year-Round Recipes” (Publications International, Ltd.) by Crock-Pot Kitchens.
RECIPES
fox40jackson.com

Patsy’s Italian Restaurant’s crown roast of pork for Christmas dinner

Patsy’s Italian Restaurant in midtown Manhattan first welcomed guests in 1944. To this day, the family-owned restaurant churns out Italian classics that will melt in your mouth. But if you can’t make it to Patsy’s this holiday season, bring the taste of Patsy’s to your own home with this...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
artandseek.org

Fort Worth’s lowrider culture takes center stage in new art show

Candy paint and gold flake are the mediums of choice at a new exhibition in Fort Worth celebrating the beauty of the lowrider. Show curator Sarah Ayala said it’s an opportunity to showcase the pedal cars and bicycles emblematic of the culture. “Most people see lowriders cruising down North Main...
FORT WORTH, TX
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Crown Roast of Lamb

This morning in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Timothy Meyers from Feast & Fettle. He will be showing us how to make a Crown Roast of Lamb, a classic, elegant entree for the holidays. And if you sign up for Feast & Fettle’s meal delivery service and use the special...
RECIPES
The Guardian

Roast duck and baked quince: Nigel Slater’s recipes for festive gatherings

I drag a branch into the hallway, a broken bough to sit in a tall pot by the fireplace, its branches decked with tufts of moss and wooden stars. A gift to the house – a thank you, if you like. This is also the place where visitors are welcomed and plied with tiny tarts of candied peel and glasses of chilled fino (or perhaps a glass of oloroso the colour of amber). It is where gifts are exchanged and, later, guests are sent safely on their way.
RECIPES
Wicked Local

Cookies bring Christmas nostalgia: Classic kolachkes

For years, our Christmas cookie collection has reflected my husband Steve’s Italian heritage. We made coconut macaroons, biscotti and cake-like anise cookies with a confectioner’s sugar glaze and colorful sprinkles along with the traditional peanut butter blossoms and shortbread that many families make. It occurred to me this...
RECIPES
The Guardian

Pork belly and braised chard: Sally Abé’s alternative Christmas roast – recipe

Pork may not be everyone’s first thought when it comes to Christmas feasting, but the spices in the black pudding and fragrance of the sage give this dish a decidedly festive feel (plus I’m yet to meet a meat-eater who doesn’t love a crisp crackling). Brining helps keep the pork juicy, and ensures a lovely, even seasoning throughout the meat, so it’s well worth the extra time and effort. And it is Christmas, after all.
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

These Quick Sweet Potato Latkes Are a Delicious Twist on a Holiday Classic

Hanukkah might be over, but we don’t blame you if you’re still dreaming about latkes. The classic potato dish is a staple in the Jewish community and beloved by all for its crisp exterior and pillowy middle. Paired with sour cream and applesauce, nothing beats the traditional recipe. But if you’re looking for a tasty twist, look no further than Caroline Fausel’s recipe for sweet potato latkes.
RECIPES
americastestkitchen.com

Lisa McManus's Favorite ATK Recipe: Slow-Roasted Beef

She researches and writes about the very best kitchen gear and food, but her favorite dish needs next to no frills. Everybody has a different idea about what makes a recipe a great recipe. For Bryan Roof, it was the story and memories behind it. For Ashley Moore, it’s the joy of cooking it with your kids. For ATK Reviews’ Executive Editor and America’s Test Kitchen cast member Lisa McManus, it’s . . . well, everything.
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

This Pantry Staple Works Like Magic To Hold a Gingerbread House Together

Every year when Christmas rolls around, I’m tempted to build a gingerbread house, which I haven’t done since I was a kid. However, I’m always afraid that it’ll collapse and leave a mess of cookies, icing, and sugary toppings all over my floor. Thankfully, I found a hack online showing how to hold a gingerbread house together using sugar — and honestly, I’m shocked I didn’t think of this myself.
FOOD & DRINKS
rachaelrayshow.com

Country Ham-Wrapped Dates | Damaris Phillips

This 3-ingredient party snack—Country Ham-Wrapped Dates from Chef Damaris Phillips—is just as delicious as it is simple. For more easy appetizer ideas, try 2-Ingredient Puff Pastry Breadsticks or No-Cook Biscotti-Salami Crostini. On a cutting board, lay a few pieces of the country ham out flat. Place a date...
RECIPES
FanSided

Duff Goldman shares a delicious holiday tart recipe

During the holiday season, the oven always seems to be on and the stand mixer constantly whirls. From holiday cookies to cakes to pie, it seems that a sweet treat is always on the table. For bakers who are looking for a new delicious holiday tart recipe, Duff Goldman is sharing an idea that uses an ingredient which is pantry staple.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy