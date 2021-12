Drivers and teams often speak about managing a race that can be broken down into a beginning, middle, and end. The same is true of a season. In the first 18 races of 2021, four drivers had average finishes better than 11th and that strong start paid dividends for Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano – all of whom made the playoffs. Hamlin and Larson made their way into the Championship 4 in no small part because they also managed to end of their season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO