ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rushing for gifts? The last-minute finds that will satisfy everyone on your list

By Vanessa Freeman, Tamsen Fadal
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VR3wm_0dO0V5EA00

NEW YORK — With Christmas just 10 days away, everyone should have holiday gifts picked out for their friends and loved ones.

But, if you slacked this holiday season, lifestyle expert Josh McBride is here to help.

From tech finds to a solution for friends who always seem chilly, McBride showed PIX11 News the perfect last-minute gifts for everyone on your list.

Catch McBride’s full tips and details on his holiday gift giveaways in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Holiday self-care shopping ideas from Stacy London

NEW YORK — The holidays are a busy time and it’s easy to get a little stressed. So why not sneak in some self-care and shop for yourself? Fashion and lifestyle expert Stacy London, the founder and CEO of State of Menopause and former co-host of TLC’s “What Not to Wear,” joined the PIX11 News […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How to make holiday travel less stressful

Travel is at the highest level it’s been since before the pandemic started. Expert Peter Shankman shared some tips for staying safe as you travel. Watch the video above for more.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
PIX11

Rockettes cancel annual Christmas Spectacular early due to COVID-19

NEW YORK —  Eleanora Ruggiero and her husband, Frank, wanted to create a Christmas memory for their three children. So, the couple splurged on $500 worth of tickets to the Radio City’s annual Christmas Spectacular. They found out later — after they’d already boarded a train from Connecticut to New York City  — that their […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Moderna chief medical officer talks holiday travel, omicron and boosters

Many people will soon be traveling for the holidays, and while vaccines and booster shots have made things safer, there’s still an increase in COVID cases to be cautious about. Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the fast-spreading omicron variant, the safety of holiday travel and more. […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Minute Gifts#Holiday Gifts#Weather#Christmas#Catch Mcbride
PIX11

TSA: Pack with care to keep airport lines moving this holiday travel season

This holidays travel season is expected to storm back with a vengeance after dulling due to the pandemic, with more than 109 million Americans traveling; that’s approaching the pre-pandemic record of 119 million in 2019. More than six million Americans will take to the skies and travel by plane. That’s why the TSA at Newark […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Since 1980s, US chances of a white Christmas have melted a bit

A white Christmas is going from reality to more of a dream for chunks of the United States. Analysis of 40 years worth of United States snow measurements shows less of the country now has snow on the ground on Christmas than it did in the 1980s. But the data is complex and some scientists […]
IOWA STATE
PIX11

See it: French bulldogs practice skateboard tricks at Brooklyn parks

BROOKLYN — Skate parks are popular attractions in neighborhoods across the city. People of all ages enjoy them. At some Brooklyn locations, some French bulldogs have been hitting the hot spots.  Chico Blanco is a 1-year-old French bulldog. He and his family live in Crown Heights.  Julian Dickens and April McCarthy are training their dogs on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem Night Market returns with record number of vendors

HARLEM, Manhattan — Everyone’s invited to the party this weekend at La Marqueta in East Harlem. From pies to bow ties, small businesses are showing their merchandise and foods at the Harlem Night Market on Saturday and Sunday. Local music and DJs keep the energy up at the complex along Park Avenue, underneath the Metro-North […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Eartha Kitt’s daughter, Kitt Shapiro, shares mom’s story in new memoir

Eartha Kitt was an iconic singer, Emmy Award-winning actress, activist and mother. This year, the legend’s daughter, Kitt Shapiro, released a new book, “Eartha & Kitt: A Daughter’s Love Story in Black and White,” a memoir about their life together. Shapiro spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her fondest memories of her famous mom, […]
CELEBRITIES
PIX11

‘Boxing Day’ director and star Aml Ameen talks groundbreaking Black British rom-com

The first-ever Black British romantic comedy, “Boxing Day” marks the groundbreaking directorial debut of acclaimed actor Aml Ameen, who also wrote the new film. In the movie, Melvin, a British author living in America, returns home to London for the holidays to introduce his American fiancé Lisa to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is […]
MOVIES
PIX11

More than 200 food scrap drop-off sites encourage composting

THE BRONX, N.Y. — New York City’s waste stream will be lighter now that 205 food scrap drop-off sites are available across the five boroughs. Edward Grayson, the commissioner of the Department of Sanitation, said one-third of the waste stream is compostable material and having these sites available has rerouted that material. “We have diverted […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy