How a family’s Fort Myers home became a holiday lights destination

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dave McQuade will openly admit he is not a tech guy. And yet the outside of his home is nothing but a technological marvel.

On a typical night during December, thousands of Christmas lights flash in perfect rhythm with a playlist of dozens of Christmas songs. People from across Southwest Florida visit and spend hours marveling at the display.

“I never imagined it would become this,” Tammy, Dave’s wife said.

Their impressive display started a few years ago when the McQuade’s decorations started to pale in comparison to those of other neighbors.

“Our daughter would come in [and say] ‘Dad, our neighbor just got a snowman! Dad, he just got a Santa Claus!” Dave recalled.

Pretty quickly, the McQuade’s upped their game. The home is now easily one of the most decked out in all of Fort Myers.

“You’re kind of immersed in the experience surrounded by the lights and the music,” Tammy said. “I think it’s kind of special.”

The McQuade’s display is open to the public for viewing. Visit here for more information on times you can visit.