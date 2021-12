Today, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the administration is planning to add a half million EV chargers from sea to shining sea. But in a press appearance that featured a Chevy Bolt and an electric bus, Harris seemed to have no idea how EV charging works and offered few details about the program. She did say that many of those chargers would be designated for rural and underserved communities, as well as urban dwellers who park on the street. Perhaps we should send the Vice President a link to the video we posted earlier today that explains about the various types of chargers and how simple charging really is?

