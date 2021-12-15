ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author, Activist & Scholar bell hooks Dead At 69 #bellhooks

By D.L. Chandler
 2 days ago

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Author, scholar, and noted feminist bell hooks became a towering figure in her decades-long career, penning dozens of books that inspired a generation of great thinkers in her wake. The prolific public intellectual has died, with reactions surfacing online reflecting on her lasting legacy.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins on September 25, 1952, in Hopkinsville, Ky., hooks was raised in a working-class family and expressed that her pursuit of matters of the mind was essentially an act of revolution against the racism and segregation she initially faced as a child. Graduating from Stanford University in 1973 with a BA in English, hooks went on to obtain an M.A. MA in English from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1976. In 1983, hooks completed her doctorate in literature at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Among hooks’ notable writings, her 1981 book Ain’t I a Woman? was initially penned when she was an undergraduate student in 1971, and her 1984 book Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center positioned her as a feminist icon to many. She went on to write books addressing love, race, politics, masculinity, poetry, and more. The name bell hooks was taken from her grandmother and it was styled as such because she wanted her work to be recognized over her name.

According to a press release from one of her family members, hooks had been battling an illness and was surrounded by family and friends and a tweet from hooks’ niece goes on to share a statement from the family.

“The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. The author, professor, critic and feminist made her transition early this am from her home, surrounded by family and friends,” read the first string of tweets.

On Twitter, countless tributes have been made in honor of bell hooks and we’ve gathered a handful for viewing below. hooks was 69.

Photo: Getty

Author, Activist & Scholar bell hooks Dead At 69 #bellhooks

The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
The Week

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her...
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
WEKU

Groundbreaking author, activist, feminist, bell hooks died peacefully at her Berea home surrounded by family and friends

Influential Kentucky author, feminist and activist bell hooks, died Wednesday morning at her home in Berea. Gloria Jean Watkins was born in Hopkinsville Kentucky in 1952. She used the pen name bell hooks in honor of her great -grandmother, intentionally using lower case letters to focus on the substance of her writing rather than her personality.
thecut.com

Groundbreaking Feminist Theorist bell hooks Has Died

On Wednesday morning, feminist scholar bell hooks died at her Kentucky home, surrounded by friends and family. She was 69. Born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, bell hooks published her first work of poetry in 1978. In the following years, she published over 40 books under her pen name, which is based on the name of her great-grandmother Bell Blair Hooks. Her first major work, Ain’t I a Woman? (1981), presented themes she returned to throughout her career, which largely revolved around examining how race, gender, and capitalism work in tandem to perpetuate oppression.
Pitchfork

bell hooks, Feminist Scholar and Cultural Critic, Dies at 69

Bell hooks, an influential Black feminist scholar who approached cultural critique from the intersections of race, class, and gender, has died. Her family shared the news on social media, saying that she had died in the early morning of December 15. hooks’ sister Gwenda Motley confirmed to The Washington Post that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. She was 69 years old.
Hypebae

Black Feminist Author bell hooks Dies at 69

Bell hooks, arguably one of the leading voices of Black feminism, gender and race theory, has passed away at age 69. A pioneer for intersectional and inclusive feminism, long before we could utter the phrase, hooks used her tender yet discerning voice to empower and raise the consciousness of her readers.
Teen Vogue

bell hooks Remembered After Death at 69

On December 15, author, activist, and professor bell hooks (née Gloria Jean Watkins) died at age 69, leaving behind a legacy of powerful words, critical thinking, and love. “The family of Gloria Jean Watkins is deeply saddened at the passing of our beloved sister on December 15, 2021. The family honored her request to transition at home with family and friends by her side,” a statement penned by hooks’ family reads. The statement was shared publicly on Twitter by hooks’ niece Ebony Motley. According to the New York Times, hooks’ sister Gwenda Motley confirmed the cause of death was end-stage renal failure.
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
shondaland.com

The Many Gifts bell hooks Left For Us

It’s been more than 20 years since I saw bell hooks, the acclaimed writer, poet, scholar, and professor who died Wednesday, December 15, at 69, speak at my college, but I can still vividly remember the moment. Exactly what she said has long been forgotten, but as a lanky teen from the small-town suburbs bred on cable TV, consumerism, and capitalist ideas, I still can see her in the room, speaking gently about race, gender, and feminism, somehow making the walls and the world expand around me.
brooklynvegan.com

Kathleen Hanna, Screaming Females & more musicians pay tribute to bell hooks

Visionary feminist author, activist, and teacher bell hooks, born Gloria Jean Watkins, has passed away at the age of 69. Her family confirmed the news, writing in a press release that they are "deeply saddened at the passing of our beloved sister on December 15, 2021. The family honored her request to transition at home with family and friends by her side."
The Guardian

bell hooks will forever be a foundational force in Black feminist thought

I first met bell hooks in the late 1980s at a feminist conference where I, and a slew of other graduate students, slept on the floor of her hotel suite because the meeting was overbooked. For the next three-plus decades we were colleagues, intellectual comrades and interlocutors who sometimes disagreed, but shared a bond of mutual respect and solidarity. I will miss her words and her presence in our lives.
