Markets

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.9206; (P) 0.9225; (R1) 0.9262; …. Outlook in USD/CHF remains unchanged as range trading continues. Intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, break of 0.9274 will suggest that the pull back...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8476; (P) 0.8502; (R1) 0.8516;. Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral at this point. On the upside, firm break of 0.8593 resistance will be the first sign of larger bullish reversal and target 0.8656 resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 0.8452 will turn bias back to the downside to retest 0.8379 low instead.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Seesaws near 20-DMA resistance above 0.9200

USD/CHF consolidates the biggest daily gains in two weeks. Descending Momentum line, multiple failures to cross 20-DMA tease sellers. 200-DMA, seven-week-old support line restrict short-term downside. Two-month-old horizontal area offers extra challenge for bulls. USD/CHF treads water around 0.9235-40, down 0.10% intraday heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so,...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

Despite recovering to 129.62, EUR/JPY’s subsequent sharp fall retains near term bearishness. Initial bias is now on the downside this week for 127.36 support first. Break there will resume larger pattern from 134.11 and target 126.58 medium term fibonacci level. On the upside, above 129.62 will turn bias back to the upside to bring another rebound.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pares Thursday’s losses, reclaims the 0.9200 figure

The USD/CHF trims some of Thursday’s losses, up some 0.47%. A downbeat market sentiment boosts the US Dollar prospects, the CHF weakened. USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Upward bias, though a break above 0.9300 would open the door for 0.9400. The greenback recovers some of Thursday’s losses against the Swiss franc,...
MARKETS
DailyFx

USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Turning Bearish

For over two months USD/JPY has struggled to rally above a major area of resistance extending back to May 2017. The area around 11450 has been a very difficult one with only daily closes developing above it, but always failing on the weekly chart to sustain. Given the duration of...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7145; (P) 0.7185; (R1) 0.7223;. Further is in favor in AUD/USD with 0.7089 minor support intact, to 55 day EMA (now at 0.7250). Sustained trading above there will raise the chance that whole correction from 0.8006 has completed, after defending 0.6991 key structural support. Further rally would then be seen back to 0.7555 resistance. On the downside, below 0.7089 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.6991 key support again.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Upbeat UK Retail Sales Data Add To Positive Post-BoE Tone

Cable is holding positive tone in early Friday following Thursday’s rally to 1.3374 (three-week high) after surprise BoE rate hike. Upbeat UK retail sales data (Nov 1.4% m/m from 1.1% in Oct and vs 0.8% f/c) provide additional support to sterling, along with UK Liberal Democrats winning a seat from PM Johnson’s party.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Chart of the day: GBP/USD

CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Is Firmer But Still Moving Within Extended Range

The Euro is consolidating under two-week high after being dragged by stronger pound after BoE surprise rate hike and inflated by weaker dollar post-Fed. Near-term action remains within a consolidation range above new 2021 low (1.1186) and lacking clearer direction signal, as daily studies are still mixed. Violation of key...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Retracement Opportunities on NZD/USD and GBP/CHF

Not before you give NZD/USD and GBP/CHF’s charts a chance!. I don’t think you’d want to miss not one but TWO retracement setups that could yield pips in the next trading sessions. Check it!. NZD/USD: 1-hour. NZD/USD has recently broken above what looks like a falling wedge...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: AUD/USD, USD/CHF, NZD/USD

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7162; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7120 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7275. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7065. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6975.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/JPY

Last Update At 15 Dec 2021 00:09 GMT. Consolidation with upside bias. 114.60 - Nov 26 Asia morning low (now res). 113.95 - Last week's high (Wed). 113.08 - Last Mon's NY low. USD/JPY - 113.79. Dlr continued to swing sideways in directionless Tue's session as traders were keeping their powder dry ahead of Wed's Fed's rate decision. Price rose to 113.75 (Europe) n retreated to 113.44 in NY b4 rebounding.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF trades with modest gains, remains below mid-0.9200s ahead of FOMC

USD/CHF edged higher for the third successive day and inched back closer to the weekly high. A generally positive tone undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive of the move. A modest USD weakness kept a lid on any further gains ahead of the crucial FOMC policy decision. The USD/CHF...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Range and Breakout Trades on USD/CHF and GBP/JPY

Whether you like trading the majors or you’re more into the crosses, I got yo back with range and breakout setups on USD/CHF and GBP/JPY. Check both charts out and see if you can make pips from them!. USD/CHF: 1-hour. First up is a nice and simple ranging situation.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: USD/CHF

I’m keeping this USD/CHF triangle on my radar in case volatility picks up soon!. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist looked at GBP/USD’s downtrend setup when the U.K. declared an “Omicron emergency”. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!. And...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD: Headwinds Strong and Dangerous Mid-Term Lows Swam

XRP/USD is above early December values experienced in the wake of the spike downward which hit the broad cryptocurrency market slightly more than a week ago. Yet after recovering some of its value XPR/USD after that downturn, Ripple has not been able to muster a move higher that has challenged prices seen in late November or even through the 3rd of December. XPR/USD did manage to climb to a high of nearly 0.93850 yesterday, but headwinds became strong and the digital asset has reversed lower again.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Finds Support at Key Technical Level

Gold (XAU/USD) remains supported below critical resistance of $1,800. Evergrande sends jitters through China’s property markets, gold holds firm. Inflation comes in line with expectations, gold traders focus on FOMC. Gold Prices. Although the combination of higher inflation data and rising geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on risk sentiment,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

USD/CAD Outlook: Soft Buy Opportunity

Overall, USD/CAD is trending upwards. Recently, USD/CAD bounced off the support zone of 1.26100. The Bank of Canada (BoC) kept its monetary policy unchanged during their meeting yesterday. Regarding COVID's Omicron variant, the central bank highlighted the renewed uncertainty it is causing saying,. “it could weigh on growth by compounding...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks to monthly support around 0.9200

USD/CHF eases from intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend. Sustained trading below key SMAs, bearish MACD signals favor sellers. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, short-term rising trend line test further downside. USD/CHF drops back to 0.9200 after consolidating the two-day losses during early Thursday in Asia. The Swiss currency (CHF) pair remains below...
MARKETS

