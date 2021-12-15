FBI: Local man accused in social media ‘sextortion’ scheme could be responsible for dozens more

PENN HILLS, Pa. — On Nov. 23, we told you about a man the FBI connected to a home on Jefferson Road in Penn Hills.

Kaung Myat Kyaw was arrested and accused in a child sexploitation abuse scheme.

The FBI says he tried to exploit and extort dozens of girls under 18 here in Pittsburgh, in Buffalo, N.Y. and in Virginia.

On Wednesday, the FBI told Channel 11 this man could be responsible for victimizing dozens more across the country. He sometimes posed as tech support for Snapchat and gained access to a victim’s private photos saved to Snapchat.

Assistant special agent Joe Rothrock with FBI Pittsburgh says, “It could be a significant number of victims. We know that the subject in at least one week tried 10 different victims before becoming successful.”

That’s why the FBI has now launched a website aimed at helping potential victims reach out to the bureau. They’re asking victims or anyone with information to go to fbi.gov/7dc.

And the FBI says this man went after at least one new potential underaged victim each week for at least the past year.

One of the messages sent between Kyaw and one of his victims reads:

“I hacked for your nudes. If you block me, I will send them to everyone even your friends from school. I will post them on the internet along with you social infos. If you do not want that to happen, you have to make a deal with me!”

And another said:

“I like having control, it turns me on. U know the joker, I’m a psychopath like him but a perverted one.”

Kyaw has been charged with the enticement or coercion of a minor.