Fed doubles tapering speech, 12 members project 3 hikes or more in 2022

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFed kept federal funds rate target unchanged at 0-0.25%. And, “in light of inflation developments and the further improvement in the labor market”, Fed will now reduce monthly purchases of...

www.actionforex.com

etftrends.com

Treasury Yields Jump on Fed’s 3 Projected Rate Hikes in 2022

Treasury yields jumped when the Federal Reserve confirmed what the capital markets were already expecting, which was rate hikes in 2022. As stated earlier, the Fed reaffirmed its plan to taper off its bond purchases with a more aggressive tapering starting in January 2022. The Fed already scaled back by $15 billion in November and then followed up by doubling that amount in December.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Federal Reserve doubles taper of bond-buying, will raise rates three times in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve officials intensified their battle against the hottest inflation in a generation by shifting to an earlier end of their asset-buying program and signaling they favor raising interest rates in 2022 at a faster pace than economists were expecting.
BUSINESS
goldcore.com

As the Fed Pivots to a Fast Taper, More Rate Hikes are on the Way

As the Fed Pivots to a Fast Taper, More Rate Hikes are on the Way. This month’s highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting announced that the Fed is speeding up the tapering of its asset purchases to US$30 billion per month. This means that instead of adding US$120 billion to...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Fed Accelerates Bond Tapering, Sees Earlier Rate Hikes to Curb Inflation

Investing.com - The Federal Reserve kept interest rates near zero Wednesday, but said it would step up the tapering of bond purchases and brought forward its timeline on rate hikes to curb elevated inflation. The committee said it would increase the taper of its bond purchases by $30 billion a...
Investopedia

Fed Will Double Pace of Tapering

In his post-meeting press conference on Dec. 15, 2021, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will double the rate at which it reduces monthly asset purchases, a process known as tapering. Specifically, the Fed will reduce its monthly purchases of U.S. Treasury securities by $20 billion each month and its purchases of U.S. agency securities by $10 billion each month.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed Policymakers Make Case for Rate Hikes After End of Bond-Buying Taper

(Reuters) - Citing high U.S. inflation and a job market that's nearing its full potential at least while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday laid out a case for raising interest rates soon after the central bank ends its bond-buying program in March. And it wasn't just...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Fed Doubles Taper, Signals Three 2022 Hikes in Inflation Pivot

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials intensified their battle against the hottest inflation in a generation by shifting to end their asset-buying program earlier and signaling they favor raising interest rates in 2022 at a faster pace than economists were expecting. Heralding one of the most hawkish policy pivots in years,...
BUSINESS
CFO.com

Fed Shifts Toward Rate Hikes Next Year

The U.S. Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday it is preparing to raise interest rates as it shifts toward easing inflationary pressures in the economy. After a two-day meeting, the Fed’s policy-making committee said the central bank was “committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals.”
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Fed Chair Powell Expected to Announces Bond Tapering and Interest Rate Hikes

The growing consensus across the U.S. is that the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell are set to expedite the tapering timetable and hike interest rates as inflation accelerates. Michael Darda, chief economist and market strategist at MKM Partners, told Cheddar's Baker Machado that the Fed has room to increase short-term interest rates because the economy is recovering faster than anticipated. "We've had a very rapid turnaround in the business cycle, in the labor market, and in inflation so the policy stance staying the same, calibrated in the same fashion as it was when we had a huge economic emergency, just makes no sense whatsoever," he said.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Fed Chair Jerome Powell To Confirm Hawkish Turn, Tee-Up Faster Taper, 2022 Rate Hikes

The Federal Reserve will likely step-up its fight against the fastest inflation in four decades Wednesday, while potentially hinting at near-term rate hikes, even as investors continue to worry that an over-reaction could snuff-out this year's impressive equity market rally. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell paired his re-nomination as the...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed to speed up tapering, publish new dot plot

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has clearly indicated that there will be a discussion about accelerating the tapering pace, and ending the asset purchases a a few months early. We’d expect Fed to announce a decision today, probably a double in the size of tapering to USD 30B per month.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Fed Needs to Go Beyond Doubling Its Taper Rate

After the hot inflation numbers out of the U.S. on Friday, it would be inadvisable and unfortunate if the Federal Reserve were to resist at its policy meeting this week what have become broad-based calls for it to double the rate at which it is tapering its monthly bond purchases. In fact, the Fed should go well beyond that.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Faster Fed taper, earlier rate hikes in sight as unemployment falls

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers look likely to accelerate the winddown of their bond-buying program when they meet later this month as they respond to a tightening labor market and move to open the door to earlier rate hikes than they had projected. U.S. employers added 210,000 jobs...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ex-Treasury Chief Summers: Rate Hikes Will Put Economy, Markets at Risk

The Federal Reserve will have a tough time preventing a recession as it raises interest rates, putting financial markets at risk, the prominent economist Larry Summers says. As the central bank meets Wednesday, Fed officials have indicated they may quicken their tapering of bond purchases. Economists expect multiple rate increases next year, perhaps starting in the first half.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Fed makes a hawkish pivot in a bid to tame inflation

Yesterday, the Fed flipped the bird: It signaled a major pivot from a dovish monetary policy (keeping interest rates low, letting the economy run hot) to a hawkish strategy (raising interest rates, slowing down economic growth) in a bid to tamp down surging consumer prices. The central bank said it...
BUSINESS
KBUR

Federal Reserve easing back on COVID-related stimulus, forecasting rate hikes in 2022

The Federal Reserve decided Wednesday to maintain the existing federal funds rate of between zero and 0.25% amid rising inflation. The Federal Reserve also forecasted three interest rate hikes next year, followed by further increases in 2023 and 2024. A statement on the decision reads: “Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to contribute to elevated levels of inflation. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.”
BUSINESS

