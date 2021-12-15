If this Space was Empty…

Colorado Mountain College (CMC). will be offering a ten-week health and wellness program for residents 55 and over, in partnership with Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH). The Aging Mastery Program® was developed by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and is an opportunity for older adults to participate in and benefit from a cutting-edge wellness program. Registration for the ten-week virtual and in-person courses is now open with CMC, and classes will be held on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12: 00 noon, starting January 12, 2022. Emily Marquis, NBHWC board-certified clinical health and wellness coach, will instruct the class.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO