ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Elon Musk Has Absolutely No Idea What A ‘Karen’ Is

By Bruce C.T. Wright
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Mainstream media was clamoring to cover how Elon Musk owned the “lib” Sen. Elizabeth Warren by referring to her as “Karen” after she posted a tweet criticizing how the world’s richest man pays so little in taxes commensurate to his overall wealth and income.

A simple Google search showed that pretty much every single outlet covering the overblown Twitter beef was reveling in their reporting that Musk called the former presidential candidate “Senator Karen” all because she accurately and publicly called him out for “freeloading off everyone else.” Warren also appealed to “change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes.”

Where is the lie?

Musk responded in kind by tweeting sarcastically, “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen,” in a post accompanied by a prayer hands emoji.

Still ranting at Warren, Musk also tweeted, “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.”

The implication was clear: Musk knows he’s in the wrong but is instead deflecting and trying to shame Warren in a failed effort sparked by her public ridicule of him.

Putting aside for a moment the fact that the point of Warren’s tweet clearly went over Musk’s head, no one seemed to notice that he also completely misused the term “Karen” and clearly has a partial understanding of what it actually means, at best. At worst, he has absolutely no idea what a “Karen” actually signifies and represents.

If anything, he was the one who was coming across as a “Karen” via his entitled attitude toward a tax code that has been very favorable to him and other billionaires, which was precisely the intention of former President Donald Trump when he championed it into law.

To be sure, Karens are typically white women, like Warren. But not every white woman is a Karen, and certainly not every white woman who demands billionaires pay their fair share in taxes is a Karen.

That’s because a true Karen will always weaponize her whiteness in an effort to flex her purportedly morally superior existence and to police the behavior of someone who is typically Black or a person of color. (If anything, Warren is guilty in the past of trying to wield her non-existent Native American heritage as a bargaining chip, but that’s another, unrelated story…)

From this writer’s estimation, Warren did none of that when she called out Musk, who is worth a whopping $297 billion but paid an eye-popping $0 in federal income tax in 2018 – way less than the average American whose net worth is exponentially lower than Musk’s.

What Warren did carried none of the hallmarks of what Karens typically do. She neither called the police on Musk nor did she pretend to be the victim of a false crime reported to the authorities. She didn’t try to get him arrested under false pretenses. She didn’t play the victim. She didn’t even shed any so-called “white tears,” a nearly foolproof tried and true approach that typically evokes unwarranted sympathy.

Instead, Warren simply made the latest in a series of public pleas from a growing number of people for billionaires like Musk to stop taking advantage of tax loopholes put in place by Trump. Her sentiments were hardly unique.

In doing so, Warren also pointed to how Musk and his companies are enriched by billions of dollars in government subsidies funded by the average taxpayer with a higher tax rate even though he inexplicably lied last week that he doesn’t support federal subsidies at all.

In an article for TIME in which Musk was named its Person of the Year, he even had the nerve to say that government should keep its hands off his money.

“They’re basically saying they want control of the assets,” Musk said. “This does not result in, actually, the good of the people. You want those who are managing capital to be good stewards of capital. And I think the government is inherently not a good steward of capital.”

The irony.

1. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’

Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 1 of 35

2. School Committee ‘Karen’

2 of 35

3. Tigger flag Karen

3 of 35

4. Victoria's Secret Karen

4 of 35

5. Mailbox Karen

5 of 35

6. Karen goes shopping at Ross

6 of 35

7. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition

7 of 35

8. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper Karen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrL9l_0dO0Rs6000

Source:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 8 of 35

9. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"

9 of 35

10. Courtside Karen

10 of 35

11. Arlo SoHo Karen

11 of 35

12. Trader Joe's 'Karen'

12 of 35

13. 'Karen' the angry neighbor

13 of 35

14. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument

14 of 35

15. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired

15 of 35

18. Convenience Store ‘Karen’

18 of 35

20. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’

20 of 35

23. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art

23 of 35

25. Karen's husband

25 of 35

27.

27 of 35

28.

28 of 35

29.

29 of 35

30.

30 of 35

31.

31 of 35

33.

33 of 35

34.

34 of 35

35.

35 of 35

Elon Musk Has Absolutely No Idea What A ‘Karen’ Is was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls Senator Warren A 'Karen,' Says She Reminds Him Of His Childhood Friend's 'Angry Mom'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday fired a battery of tweets in response to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) calling him a “freeloader.”. What Happened: Warren on Monday in a Twitter post commented on the “rigged tax code” and why it needs to be changed so that "The Person of the Year...actually pay taxes” and stop “freeloading off” everyone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Twitter#Elon Musk Has Absolutely#Google#American
investing.com

Elon Musk has sold more Tesla shares

Investing.com - Elon Musk has decided to sell 934,091 shares of Tesla Inc ( NASDAQ :NASDAQ: TSLA ) at an estimated value of $906.49 million. Elon Musk announced the deal in a report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday evening. On the other hand, Elon Musk decided...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Elon Musk & Crypto: “How One Man Has All That Power”

Elon Musk has made himself known as an entrepreneur, eccentric personality, crypto investor as well as part owner and heavy endorsor of power-meme turned token, Dogecoin. He continues to continues to educate those on the wonders and dangers of crypto. Let’s take a look at the history of Elon musk...
STOCKS
Washington Post

Elon Musk Has It All Wrong on Subsidies

Elon Musk doesn’t want subsidies. “Just delete them all,” he said Monday at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, referring to state backing for the electric vehicle market. But that doesn’t mean that Tesla Inc. hasn’t benefited from incentives, or that other companies have no need for them — they do.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Atlantic

The Overlooked Factor in Biden’s Unpopularity

BROOKLYN—Outside the Park Slope Food Coop in one of America’s bluest bulwarks, masked shoppers still wait outside in socially distant lines. The 48-year-old co-op is perhaps the nation’s most political—and progressive—grocery store, but on a recent Friday afternoon, its members were not particularly eager to discuss the man nearly all of them voted for last year: President Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Haven Register

Elon Musk has an Asian clone that went viral on social networks

On a Chinese platform known as Douyin , which is an alternate version of Tik Tok, a video of Elon Musk's “clone” was posted. Netizens were shocked by the resemblance between the two and the video quickly went viral. In the video, Yi Long imitates the businessman, pretending to be in an interview.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Has A Message For Elon Musk

By 2030, President Biden wants half of all car sales in the US to be zero-emissions vehicles including battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles. Electrified sales in the US have increased dramatically over the last ten years, but a lot of work still needs to be done to accelerate EV adoption and convince hesitant buyers to make the transition. Speaking during the Automotive Press Association event, General Motors CEO Mary Barra thinks government incentives are necessary to help America transition to EVs.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
73
Followers
908
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy