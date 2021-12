Polyarc officially announced the sequel to the popular VR game Moss during the July State of Play. Moss: Book II will continue the adventures for Quill, the little mouse that is set in the fairy tale universe. Polyarc has officially provided a window for release on the PlayStation VR and the team is aiming for Spring 2022, currently. No official date has been provided, but a new trailer has been released to coincide with this announcement. A behind-the-scenes look at Moss: Book II shows the direction the game is going in, and these are linked below. You can check out our review of the first game here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO