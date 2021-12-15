ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Remains Found In Garbage Bag Identified As Member of R&B Group The O’Jays

By J. Bachelor
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIqmp_0dO0RYda00
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

A mystery four decades in the making has taken a chilling new turn, as DNA evidence confirmed – at least in part – what happened to Frank “Frankie” Little Jr, guitarist and songwriter for the legendary R&B group The O’Jays, authorities said.

40 years ago, partial human remains were discovered in a garbage bag. On Tuesday (Dec 14, 2021), The Twinsburg Police Department in Ohio announced that DNA from relatives was used to help identify the remains found on February 18, 1982.

According to police, the specifics surrounding Little’s disappearance and death remain a mystery.

Little fought in the Vietnam War while serving two years in the US Army. His children include a daughter who died in 2012, according to a news release, as well as a son who has not yet been located or identified.

During his time with the group, Little penned several songs including “Pretty Words” and “Oh How You Hurt Me.”

The O’Jays released a statement to CNN, saying Little joined the group in their early years but returned to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio shortly after. They also noted that, after his departure, they hadn’t had much contact with him at all.

“He came with us when we first ventured out of Cleveland and traveled to Los Angeles, but he also was in love with a woman in Cleveland that he missed so much that he soon returned back to Cleveland after a short amount of time,” read the statement.

“[We] wish his family and friends closure to what appears to be a very sad story,” the statement continued.

Remains Found In Garbage Bag Identified As Member of R&B Group The O’Jays was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

