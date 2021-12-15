Neighbors on alert after multiple coyote sightings in Schuylkill Township

Neighbors in a Schuylkill Township development have reported multiple coyote sightings in their neighborhood.

"Last week has been very intense, non-stop chatter," said neighbor Shon Bose.

Coyotes have been the talk of the streets lately in Valley Forge Woods.

Neighbors tell Action News that they've been seen throughout the development over the last two weeks.

Mike Drayo says his family was eating breakfast one morning when his daughter spotted one in their backyard.

"We were home in the kitchen area, looked out the window, and my daughter saw the coyote come underneath the fence in the backyard, and he perused over the side of the hill," Drayo said.

He told Action News the coyote stuck around eating leaves for about 15 minutes, so he called the police.

"One of our officers dispatched to the call did locate a sick coyote and was able to shoot the animal. But the animal ran off into the woods, and we were not able to locate the animal after that," said John Frye, chief of police for the Schuylkill Township Department.

Generally, neighbors said they weren't scared, but they're making sure to be more alert when they go out for walks.

Some have made some interesting purchases with hopes to keep any coyotes off of their property.

"Everyone's been a little cautious. People are researching how to keep them at bay. There are rumors that wolves' urine apparently works, so people are ordering wolf urine. I'm not joking," Bose said.

Schuylkill Township police have been updating the community with a post on their Facebook page. Officers were able to locate and safely euthanize a coyote that was ill, but they've still gotten calls since then about more sightings.

Chris Strub, the director for the Schuylkill Center , says it's not out of the ordinary to see coyotes in the area. Although, it's most common to spot them at dusk or in the evening.

He adds they are pretty shy animals and won't approach humans for the most part.

Strub advises to avoid leaving any sources of food outside. If you encounter a coyote, call the Pennsylvania Game Commission.