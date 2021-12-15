ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

Author, activist and scholar bell hooks has died at 69

By Alison Stine
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9bWD_0dO0RAhO00

Black feminist bell hooks during an interview for her book in 1999 (Margaret Thomas/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Author, cultural critic, and scholar bell hooks has died, her family announced in a statement. hooks died Dec. 15 at home in Berea, Kentucky. She was 69.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins in 1952 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, hooks was one of seven children. As a child, she attended segregated schools. She went on to Stanford University, where she earned a bachelor's degree; the University of Wisconsin, where she received a master's degree; and the University of California at Santa Cruz, where she earned a doctorate in English Literature.

bells hooks was a pseudonym, intended to honor her great-grandmother, Bell Blair Hooks, a name which she first adopted in 1978 upon the publication of her poetry collection "And There We Wept," according to her family's statement. hooks utilized lower-case letters in her pseudonym because she wanted readers to center on the "substance of books, not who I am."

In 1981, hooks published "Ain't I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism." That was followed by the publication of over three dozen books from collections of essays to poetry to children's books, often focused on issues and stories of love, race, gender, socioeconomics, culture, and her native Appalachia. As the BBC wrote, "In particular, hooks wrote about how a person's race, gender and social class were interconnected."

In a 2000 interview with the NPR program "All Things Considered," hooks said, "I'm so moved often when I think of the civil rights movement, because I see it as a great movement for social justice that was rooted in love…I tell this to young people, you know, that we can love in a deep and profound way that transforms the political world in which we live in."

The bell hooks Institute at Berea College, where hooks taught since 2004, opened in 2010. In 2018, hooks was inducted into the Kentucky Writers' Hall of Fame.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berea, KY
Berea, KY
Entertainment
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Berea, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Society
The Associated Press

Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback

Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots didn’t appear strong enough for some of the children. Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bell Hooks
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy