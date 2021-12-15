ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bachelor' cast revealed: Meet the 31 contestants vying for Clayton Echard's heart

ABC7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- The new season of "The Bachelor" is just around the corner, and we now know who will be competing for Clayton Echard's heart. ABC just announced the entire cast, which consists of 31 women. Learn more about them below:. PHOTOS: Meet the new cast of "The...

abc7chicago.com

E! News

Meet Joe Millionaire's Season One Contestants

Watch: E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?. Did you not hear? Much like Bennifer, the early '00s are back, baby!. Even Fox's 2003 reality show Joe Millionaire is making a splashy return: with double the men (a.k.a. two) and double the drama as one of them is rich and one of them is not. But before season one of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer premieres Jan. 6, E! News has an exclusive first look at the contestants that will be joining the two "Joes"—Kurt and Steven—on their journey to find love.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’: Tarik Myers Claims Hazel Left Him In The Dust

90 Day Fiance star Tarik Myers got a lot more than he bargained for when he met Hazel Cagalitan. Firstly, she lived in the Philippines while he was from Virginia. Secondly, she was bisexual and wanted to bring a girlfriend into their marriage. It is a wonder the two even got married and lasted as long as they did. Now, it appears it is over for Myers and Cagalitan per his Instagram.
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Connecticut 10 Year Old Disappears from School with Fake Uncle For Shopping Spree in 2001

At about 8:30 AM on November 7, 2001, 10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron arrived at Elias Howe School with her older sister Janissa. She and her sister lived with her parents in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the sisters got to school and were waiting in line to go inside, Bianca was excited to tell her friends and teacher that she wouldn’t be in class because she was going on a shopping spree with her uncle. She asked her friends if any of them wanted to come along and they said no. Just moments later, a brown and tan van with tinted windows stopped at the school and Bianca willingly got inside, waving happily to her friends. That was the last time she was seen.
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Reveals Where She Is Currently Living

Fans learned earlier this year that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown decided to pack up and live in an RV. The decision came after the rental home she was living in was put up for sale. This forced her to make a big decision about whether or not to look for another rental or move into an RV. Her ultimate decision was to just live in an RV on the family property. She and her daughter Savannah were living in the RV on the Flagstaff property. Now, it seems she’s moved again. Where did she opt to go this time?
CELEBRITIES
Liz Fe Lifestyle

13-Year Old Illinois Girl Missing Since 1996 Disappeared from Home Featured on America's Most Wanted

Rachel Marie Mellon was 13 when she disappeared on January 31, 1996 from her home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. She was staying home from school that Wednesday due to her sore throat. Her mother, Amy Mellon, kissed her daughter goodbye for the day and went off to work. That was the last time she saw Rachel. When Amy got back from work at 5, Rachel was not in the house at all. Her stepfather, Vince Mellon, was home all day and told his wife that he didn’t know Rachel wasn’t home. Vince told the police that he played Nintendo with Rachel that afternoon and she fell asleep at 2:30 on the couch. He covered her with a blanket and went to take their dog Duke on a walk, leaving the front door unlocked. Vince said he got back to the house later than he wanted because Duke broke his grip on the leash to chase a rabbit. He left the dog to find its own way home and reached the house at 3. Rachel was not on the couch sleeping when he got back. Her stepfather assumed she was resting in her room and went about his day, which included a neighbor returning Duke. Said neighbor didn’t report seeing anything suspicious. The police noticed scratches on Vince when they arrived and he answered that he hurt himself while fixing his car. Gone with Rachel were two pillows and the blue blanket, but no warmer clothes than the t-shirt, sweatpants, and house slippers she was wearing. It was -20 degrees that day and a fear that wherever Rachel was, she wouldn’t make it for long in house clothes. Rachel’s little sister came home from school around 3:15 and could not find her older sister in her room, but did not mention this until her mother came home and they all noticed her missing.
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of Abbott Elementary

Few people work as diligently and with such dedication as an educator. Now, imagine being a teacher in a public school in a Philadelphia neighborhood that isn’t exactly crawling with PTA moms, and you might find that the teachers there have more working against them than they do for them – it’s the premise behind the new show “Abbott Elementary,” and it’s a good one. this show is going to air its first episode on December 7, 2021, and it’s going to be big. These teachers are all working for a public school with a principal who can’t exactly read the room on a good day, and they don’t have much going on in their favor. However, they are all dedicated. They want to do good things and make things happen, and they are doing just that. It seems that this show will air a special introduction in December, and then it will go back to Tuesday nights beginning January 4, 2022. It’s an ABC comedy, and we have a feeling it’s going to be that good. While we don’t have a lot of information about each of the characters yet, we do know who is going to take on each one, and we thought it was time to make the announcement to fans who want to tune in to see this hilarious take on modern-day teaching in a school that might not be the best of the best. The cast is phenomenal, and we want to introduce the teachers of Abbott Elementary.
EDUCATION

