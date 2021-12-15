'Bachelor' cast revealed: Meet the 31 contestants vying for Clayton Echard's heart

Rachel Marie Mellon was 13 when she disappeared on January 31, 1996 from her home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. She was staying home from school that Wednesday due to her sore throat. Her mother, Amy Mellon, kissed her daughter goodbye for the day and went off to work. That was the last time she saw Rachel. When Amy got back from work at 5, Rachel was not in the house at all. Her stepfather, Vince Mellon, was home all day and told his wife that he didn’t know Rachel wasn’t home. Vince told the police that he played Nintendo with Rachel that afternoon and she fell asleep at 2:30 on the couch. He covered her with a blanket and went to take their dog Duke on a walk, leaving the front door unlocked. Vince said he got back to the house later than he wanted because Duke broke his grip on the leash to chase a rabbit. He left the dog to find its own way home and reached the house at 3. Rachel was not on the couch sleeping when he got back. Her stepfather assumed she was resting in her room and went about his day, which included a neighbor returning Duke. Said neighbor didn’t report seeing anything suspicious. The police noticed scratches on Vince when they arrived and he answered that he hurt himself while fixing his car. Gone with Rachel were two pillows and the blue blanket, but no warmer clothes than the t-shirt, sweatpants, and house slippers she was wearing. It was -20 degrees that day and a fear that wherever Rachel was, she wouldn’t make it for long in house clothes. Rachel’s little sister came home from school around 3:15 and could not find her older sister in her room, but did not mention this until her mother came home and they all noticed her missing.

7 HOURS AGO