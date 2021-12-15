How New York City can improve bathroom access

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on New York City’s plan to launch a controversial health care plan for retirees. In October, a judge temporarily stopped the plan, and the city revised the start date to the first quarter of next year. Now, a judge has ruled the plan will not be able to take effect until April 1 at the earliest — that’s only if the city meets certain conditions. Under the new plan, retired workers would be switched to the Medicare Advantage Plus, or they can opt out to keep their current insurance, but it would cost $200 more a month. As the judge monitors the changes, retirees have until March 31 to opt out. “We are one step closer to offering this enhanced health plan to our retirees in the near future. We are pleased the Court has ruled the City can move forward with the plan under certain conditions. We are carefully reviewing the order,” the city’s law office said in a statement.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO