New York City, NY

How New York City can improve bathroom access

By Kim Corona
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just 1,103 public restrooms available to use in the city, according to research from the Urban Design Forum, New Yorkers continue to struggle in accessing clean and working facilities. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, that issue was exacerbated, as bars and restaurants – the providers of the city’s...

Jalopnik

Read This: How New York City Taxi Workers Won Their Protest

In mid-September of 2021, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance began what would become a 45-day protest against regulations that left taxi drivers swallowed up by debt, left with few options and, in many cases, considering, attempting, or committing suicide. A new feature from The Nation shows how fierce unionization and solidarity held the city of New York accountable and changed the lots for taxi drivers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers

Keechant Sewell - Many were surprised by Eric Adams’ choice of Keechant Sewell as New York City’s next police commissioner, but what’s more NYPD than who lives outside the city? We kid – Sewell grew up in Queensbridge and is moving back to the Big Apple before starting her new job. And it’s a historic one at that. She’ll step into the role as the first woman ever to lead the nation’s largest police force. It’s a big upgrade from the Nassau Police Department, which has just 2,400 uniformed officers. But policing experts praised the selection of Sewell despite her relative lack of experience managing a force the size of the NYPD. And she’s coming in with confidence that she can bring the kind of policing changes New Yorkers want to see.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Judge Delays New York City’s Plan To Change Retiree Health Benefits Until At Least April

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on New York City’s plan to launch a controversial health care plan for retirees. In October, a judge temporarily stopped the plan, and the city revised the start date to the first quarter of next year. Now, a judge has ruled the plan will not be able to take effect until April 1 at the earliest — that’s only if the city meets certain conditions. Under the new plan, retired workers would be switched to the Medicare Advantage Plus, or they can opt out to keep their current insurance, but it would cost $200 more a month. As the judge monitors the changes, retirees have until March 31 to opt out. “We are one step closer to offering this enhanced health plan to our retirees in the near future.  We are pleased the Court has ruled the City can move forward with the plan under certain conditions.  We are carefully reviewing the order,” the city’s law office said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How Alternative Living Spaces Reduce Homelessness in Mexico City

In Mexico City, as with many cities throughout the world, there are people right now experiencing homelessness. While there are many factors that contribute to this, one thing is for sure that we need to find solutions to this problem. Some of the factors that impact homelessness include wars, joblessness, inflation, and illness. Furthermore, there are people who aren’t able to hold down jobs, they struggle with mental illness, and they need services — but they can’t get them without an address.
HOMELESS
Places to Ring in the New Year in New York City

At Soogil, Chef Soogil Lim draws on both his Korean background and French culinary training at Restaurant Daniel for the six-course New Year’s Eve Tasting Menu ($158) that showcases luxurious ingredients like caviar, foie gras and black truffles. Highlights include Caviar & Foie Gras, Black Diamond Kaluga Caviar with tuna tartare and foie gras gougere; Turbot with Perigord black truffles, egg noodles and seafood broth; Beef Wellington with shitake mushrooms, prosciutto and spinach and Truffle + Chocolate, a dark chocolate panna cotta topped with black truffles. In addition, guests can order chef’s signature Uni Bowl with sea urchin, smoked trout roe, seaweed rice ($34) and Black Diamond Caviar ($17 for 3 grams). Reservations via Resy. 108 E 4th St.; 646-838-5524.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Huge ‘Vax Daddy’ Ma explains how he will hack the New York Assembly

Huge “Vax Daddy” Ma gained a catchy nickname months ago for creating a website that helped New Yorkers navigate the confusing world of vaccine appointments. His next challenge is getting elected to the state Legislature. The political newcomer faces a potentially tough primary race for an Assembly seat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eric Adams wants to “Get Stuff Done.” What stuff?

After a bruising, six-month Democratic primary season and another five months with Eric Adams as the presumptive mayor of New York City, we have a decent understanding of who the man is. But what will he do as mayor?. Lately, Adams has simply been saying he’ll be a GSD mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How to Enjoy New York City Over Winter Break

It's perfectly OK to do all the touristy stuff. Here are our favorites, as well as some not-so-touristy tips. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Rockefeller Center is bustling. Broadway has reopened in a big way....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How to Spend a Magical Holiday Weekend in New York City

As a child growing up in suburban New York (I didn’t meet my Texan husband until grad school), I yearned to go into Manhattan and ice skate in Rockefeller Center beneath the bright Christmas tree. So, when my 9-year-old daughter asked for a special holiday trip to celebrate her second Covid vaccination in December, I knew just where to go: the Big Apple! We planned a magical weekend in midtown, trying not to stray more than a few blocks from Rockefeller Center (with the exception of a design pilgrimage to a restored Eero Saarinen masterpiece).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How New York Will Find Its Next City Council Speaker

The votes are in for who will make up the next City Council class. But who will lead them?. We’ll have an official answer in about a month: At the Council’s first stated meeting, in early January, the overhauled city legislature — featuring 34 new members out of a total of 51 — will vote to select its leader.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The United Nations and New York City

Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations charter, this visually driven book tells the story of the special relationship between the UN and New York City through the interrelated lenses of architecture, real estate, and urban planning. It will be illustrated with rare archival photographs...
POLITICS
New York City, thank you

“I want a window seat,” my friend Isha said. Get a grip, Isha, I thought to myself. You’re 20. I had already picked an aisle seat for myself. I’m a tall guy, I needed whatever extra room I could get, even if it was just a 90-minute journey. About a...
LIFESTYLE
From Paris to New York City

The COVID-19 pandemic changed Maud-Amelie's original plans of studying abroad in Australia. She decided to attend Pace and this Fall she is one of the 120 exchange students hailing from France, Norway, and Portugal. The students are participating in a custom program offered by Lubin's Center for Global Business Programs. Studying in New York City has always been a dream of Maud-Amelie’s. We talked to her about her time at Pace and how the relationships she has been building here have impacted her studies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Can New York City Enforce Its COVID Vaccine Mandate On Private And Religious Schools?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is imposing a new COVID vaccine mandate on all staff at private schools, including religious and non-government school workers. The order applies to about 56,000 employees at 938 schools across the city, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Friday. But is it enforceable? Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Health announced all non-public school employees must get their first shot by Dec. 20. According to the city, the order aligns with what the CDC recommends — that teachers and staff be vaccinated as soon as possible. Officials said the city will offer vaccines to any schools that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

