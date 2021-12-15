How New York City can improve bathroom access

At Soogil, Chef Soogil Lim draws on both his Korean background and French culinary training at Restaurant Daniel for the six-course New Year’s Eve Tasting Menu ($158) that showcases luxurious ingredients like caviar, foie gras and black truffles. Highlights include Caviar & Foie Gras, Black Diamond Kaluga Caviar with tuna tartare and foie gras gougere; Turbot with Perigord black truffles, egg noodles and seafood broth; Beef Wellington with shitake mushrooms, prosciutto and spinach and Truffle + Chocolate, a dark chocolate panna cotta topped with black truffles. In addition, guests can order chef’s signature Uni Bowl with sea urchin, smoked trout roe, seaweed rice ($34) and Black Diamond Caviar ($17 for 3 grams). Reservations via Resy. 108 E 4th St.; 646-838-5524.
Comments / 0