Hwy 1 reopens through Big Sur on Wednesday

By Bethany Reeves
 2 days ago
A section of Hwy 1 through Big Sur has reopened following a closure that was been in effect for multiple days.

On Wednesday, nearly 45 miles of coastal highway in San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties reopened to the public, Caltrans officials said. The area, which runs from Ragged Point to Deetjen's Big Sur Inn, had been closed since Sunday evening.

Officials say the highway opened with one-way traffic control at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15. A full reopening of the highway is set for 5 p.m.

Traffic controls remain in place while crews continue to repair rock nets and remove debris left behind by the storm.

A section of Hwy 1 at Rat Creek, included in the recent closure area, washed away during a rainstorm on January 28, stopping north-south traffic through Big Sur for several months. The section of highway reopened following major road repairs on April 23.

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

