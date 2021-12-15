Rockets Starting Lineup Against The Cavs

The Houston Rockets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Houston Rockets are in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Rockets can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Rockets began their season 1-16, which was fresh off also having the worst record in the entire NBA last year.

However, the team has rallied back and went on a seven-game winning streak, and are 8-2 in their last ten games, and have a 9-18 record.

They are also coming off of a huge win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday where they trailed double-digits in the second half.

As for the Cavs, they are an impressive 17-12 record in their first 19 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball