Rockets Starting Lineup Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The Houston Rockets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Houston Rockets are in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Rockets can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Rockets began their season 1-16, which was fresh off also having the worst record in the entire NBA last year.

However, the team has rallied back and went on a seven-game winning streak, and are 8-2 in their last ten games, and have a 9-18 record.

They are also coming off of a huge win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday where they trailed double-digits in the second half.

As for the Cavs, they are an impressive 17-12 record in their first 19 games.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

The Herald

Garland scores 21, Okoro 20 as Cavs win 5th straight, rout Rockets, 124-89

CLEVELAND – Darius Garland scored 21 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fifth straight game, a 124-89 rout of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Ricky Rubio had seven points and a season-high 12 assists, and Dean Wade scored 16 points for Cleveland, which...
NBC Sports

NBA execs believe Simmons trade will involve 1 of 3 teams

The quasi-target date of Dec. 15 for possible movement on the Ben Simmons trade front has come and gone, and nothing seems to have changed in the Sixers' pursuit for a deal. We might be in for a long winter of more buzz, speculation, and general angst among fans over which front office will finally step up and lift this burden off Sixers fans' shoulders.
NBA

Cavs Demolish Depleted Rockets, Run Streak to Five

WRAP-UP Part of becoming a good team in the NBA is learning to deal with both adversity and prosperity. On Wednesday night, the young Cavs got a chance to show off their killer instinct – and they did exactly that, decimating a depleted Rockets squad, 124-89, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, wrapping up a perfect three-game homestand and running their win streak to five straight.
abc17news.com

Turnaround: Cavs winning games, respect with shocking start

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers’ plan, crafted last summer by the team’s front office and coaching staff, called for growth this season. Not this. Not this soon, anyway. A 22-win, tough-to-watch team last season and forecast by the experts and Las Vegas oddsmakers to be only slightly better than that, the Cavs are 17-12 and currently holding the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference. It’s been a stunning turnaround for a young team. Rookie forward Evan Mobley has been a major reason for the Cavs’ rise. The No. 3 overall draft pick has been better than advertised and is the frontrunner for rookie of the year honors.
theScore

What the Cavaliers reveal about the mechanics of playing tall ball

Size never really went out of fashion in the NBA. Sure, plenty of teams tried the small-ball strategy after the Golden State Warriors made it sexy in the mid-2010s. The Houston Rockets pushed the concept to its logical conclusion in 2020, and the Los Angeles Clippers rode it to the brink of the Finals last season. However, the guiding principle has always been more about putting a team's five best players on the court than downsizing for the sake of downsizing. Each of the last three champions won in part by leveraging their size up front.
CBS Sports

Surprising Cavaliers off to best start without LeBron James in almost 25 years following sixth straight win

What started off as a feel-good story in the early season has turned into the real deal, as the Cleveland Cavaliers have become one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference after finishing with the fifth-worst record in the NBA last season. The Cavs won their sixth straight game to improve to 18-12 with a 124-89 blowout win over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Wednesday, achieving a significant milestone in the process.
The Dream Shake

Short-handed Rockets fall to Cavs 124-89

On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers came to the sword fight with a sword, while the Houston Rockets came with a butter knife. It’s difficult to win a sword fight with a butter knife. The Rockets fell to the Cavs 124-89 for the team’s worst loss of the season...
FanSided

Top 3 Cavs players following the Rockets wreckage on Wednseday night

The Cavs wrecked the Rockets in a masterclass of efficiency. The Cavs could be considered among the best teams in the NBA. We’re certainly entering that conversation. I’m still hesitant to say that after just 30 games, but we’re nearing that mid-way threshold where my belief in this team will be justified. While some may think this is an overreaction after their win over the Rockets, I disagree.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets at Pistons: Saturday’s stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

In one of the earliest start times in recent team history, the Rockets will visit the Detroit Pistons on Saturday for a matchup that tips off at noon local time, or 11 a.m. CST. It’s the start of a season-long road trip of five games for Houston (9-20), which enters with a number of injuries throughout the roster and losses in four of its last five games.
Sports Illustrated

Spike Lee Tried Everything to Get the Perfect Photo of Stephen Curry

Spike Lee was among the many celebrities at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night that witnessed Stephen Curry break the NBA's career three-pointers made record. But Lee appeared to be one of the few who was allowed onto the floor after Golden State's 105–96 win over the Knicks and get an up-close look at how Curry was taking in the moment.
