Ted's signature 'stache goes missing in this animated Ted Lasso Christmas short

Have yourself a very Lasso holiday! The cast of Ted Lasso gathered together for a holiday party over the weekend, and the one-and-only Sam Obysania, Toheeb Jimoh, posted this amazing picture to his Instagram. In a show all about kindness and mental health, it is amazing to see all of them gathered together, truly enjoying each other's company. He captioned the photo with a series of hearts and #tedlasso, which is exactly how this photo has left us all feeling. Iconic cast members Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Cristo Fernandez, and, of course, Toheeb Jimoh. This warm picture full of smiling faces leads us to ask the important question: how do we get an invite to this party?

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO