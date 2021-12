Kansas basketball will look to build off its blowout win over Missouri and make it five-straight victories on Saturday when Stephen F. Austin comes to town. KU fans might recognize a familiar face on the Stephen F. Austin bench, as the Lumberjacks are led by Kyle Keller. Keller worked on Bill Self’s KU staff from 2008 to 2011. As a team, Stephen F. Austin will enter the game with a record of 8-3 and off the back of an, 82-69, loss to Louisiana Monroe on Tuesday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO