Ivan Entchevitch

Global digital agency Kepler Group is acquiring analytics and measurement provider Napkyn Analytics. The move comes as advertisers are relying more on first-party data and consolidating that data on platforms including Google, Adobe and Salesforce, according to a statement by Kepler. Napkyn has experience using all three platforms. “This deal...
As food delivery services find themselves struggling to differentiate themselves, DoorDash has decided now is the time to name its first-ever chief marketing officer. The company is elevating vp of marketing Kofi Amoo-Gottfried to the newly-created position.
Ivan Bakurov, the owner of Ivans Media, one of the most successful Instagram promotion agencies, talks about his secrets of success. 1. Ivan, hello! Tell us please, how long have you been promoting?. My agency Ivans Media has been promoting for a long time. Over the past 5-6 years, we...
LOS ANGELES—Audiovisual tech provider Solotech has announced it has acquired XR Studios, a full-service agency specializing in extended reality and augmented reality technology for live broadcast and virtual productions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded over 40 years ago, Solotech is a provider of audiovisual and...
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), the company formerly known as Facebook, has lost another executive in Meron Colbeci, who has decided to join London-based payment startup Checkout.com as its chief product officer. What Happened: Colbeci, who most recently worked as the director of product management for Novi, Meta's cryptocurrency wallet...
The holidays are upon us, and whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus (I do find tinsel distracting) or National Cookie Exchange Day, there’s something for everyone in the Revolving Door Roundup. Enjoy this festive trip through the week’s agency moves. Acceleration Partners. Acceleration Partners, a global partnership...
With a degree in chemical engineering, Linda describes her path to CMO as a series of doors that opened to new opportunities. Her resume boasts research and brand roles at CPG giants like P&G, General Mills—not to mention two CMO roles prior to becoming CMO of Campbell Soup Company. Now, Lee is talking all about how the marketing team at Campbell’s has modernized the brand to make its products under the meals and beverages portfolio more relevant to younger consumers.
Alphabet is folding Sidewalk Labs' projects into the Google umbrella. Sidewalk founder and CEO Dan Doctoroff said he is stepping down upon a potentially terminal medical diagnosis. The company will spin off its sustainable construction company. Alphabet is folding its smart city projects, known as Sidewalk Labs, into Google, as...
With a career grounded in brand strategy and qualitative research, Keely joined dentsu in 2016. She’s spent her time working on a range of brands and special projects that leverage her cultural expertise and fuel clients’ curiosity about the world and where it’s headed. Today, she’s spearheading a Cultural Futurism practice within the strategy group: leveraging foresight to help brands understand — and future-proof — themselves in rapidly shifting context.
WPP’s GroupM has named Colan McGeehan its North America chief marketing and business officer. McGeehan was previously chief investment officer of Publicis Health Media, where he oversaw client affairs extending to investment management, partnerships, business affairs and innovation. McGeehan has also managed businesses, including private equity startups, VC-backed startups and mid-sized organizations.
Companies are rushing to build for a metaverse — even as consumers are still trying to understand the concept. Driving the news: Nike just acquired RTFKT, a developer of digital goods, including virtual sneakers and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Meanwhile, Applebee’s is launching a new NFT every Monday this month, following White Castle’s move into crypto.
The cracks at Better.com are rapidly starting to widen after CEO Vishal Garg’s viral “brutal” layoffs continues to make waves. TechCrunch reported Tuesday afternoon that Tanya Gillogley, Better’s head of public relations, Patrick Lenihan, vice president of communications, and Melanie Hahn, head of marketing, have all resigned just days after the video received mass scrutiny online.
Google parent company Alphabet is folding one of its subsidiaries back into Google as the startup's founder steps down to confront a neurological disease. Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff said Thursday he's leaving the company focused on urban planning technology because he “very likely” has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The recently-discovered NSO Group Pegasus iPhone hack is both “incredible” and “terrifying”, Google’s engineers have said. In a detailed two-part blog post, Google Project Zero engineers Ian Beer & Samuel Groß explained how the NSO Group (an Israeli technology firm primarily known for its proprietary spyware) designed an attack mechanism “against which there is no defense," as no mobile antivirus would be able to spot it.
After recently allowing advertisers to start transacting against VideoAmp metrics instead of Nielsen or Comscore data, and being a part of the OpenAP consortium that just rolled out a new cross-platform measurement framework last week, ViacomCBS is ready to engage in the first major test that will combine both new offerings.
Spotify on Thursday said it acquired Whooshkaa, a podcast technology platform that specializes in technology for radio broadcasters to turn existing content into podcasts. Why it matters: The deal will help Whooshkaa expand and will help Spotify grow its ad inventory. The deal "allows us to bring our pent up...
Whether it’s ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs or iPhone emojis, stained-glass windows in a medieval cathedral or ads in a glossy magazine, humans have a long history of producing artifacts designed to communicate. This story first appeared in the Jan. 3, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe. Paul...
Like with most other industries, the pandemic accelerated the growth rate of digital commerce over the last two years, and it’s expected to continue into next year. How brands and retailers will vie for consumer attention remains to be seen. Customers are demanding transparency as well as reliability from brands and social listening has become key.
