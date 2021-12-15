Serve Kids Better Act

As COVID cases surge across Illinois, hospitals and restaurants workers are feeling the pressure of statewide worker shortages. Chicago restaurants like Steingold's Deli, Legend's and Middle Brow Brewery had to shut their doors for some time this week due to staff infected by the coronavirus. "It all just happened so...
U.S. health officials are endorsing “test-to-stay” policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to more firmly embrace the approach, already used my many school districts, after research of...
McDonald's will pay $33.5 million to a former baseball player who owns multiple franchises to end a lawsuit he brought against the company accusing it of racial discrimination. Herb Washington, who is Black, owned more than a dozen restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania when he filed a lawsuit in Februarythat...
Sears plans to sell the sprawling suburban Chicago corporate headquarters that's been the struggling retailer's home for three decades. Transformco, Sears' parent company, confirmed this week that in early 2022 it plans to market the 273-acre (110.5-hectare) corporate headquarters in the northwest suburb of Hoffman Estates. Transformco has been downsizing...
Tamales are incredibly important to the Latino community, especially in the week or so leading up to Christmas, and if you live in the Chicago area, you are in luck, as there are numerous wonderful tamalerias to choose from if you don’t want to make your own.
Cook County health officials warned Friday that "suspected cases of the omicron variant are rising... and are likely to escalate quickly," prompting them to issue new mitigation recommendations in Chicago's suburbs. The county said that while the delta variant remains the prominent variant, case counts, case rates, test positivity, hospitalizations...
Dr. Katya Corado and Dr. Lance Okeke are concerned about what they see as a hesitancy among members of the Latino and Black communities to participate in COVID-19-related studies, a reluctance they say is often rooted in mistrust of the healthcare system. Fortunately, the infectious disease specialists are in a...
Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are re-tightening borders amid a winter spike in coronavirus infections. This year's holiday season was supposed to be a do-over for last year's subdued celebrations. Instead it's turning into a...
