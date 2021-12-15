ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Logic's hit song '1-800-273-8255' may have helped save hundreds of lives

By Scripps National
Rapper Logic appears to have done what he set out to do with his song "1-800-273-8255." The song tells the story of a young man who is struggling with suicidal thoughts while coming to terms with his sexuality.

thebrag.com

It turns out the Logic hit ‘1-800-273-8255’ actually saved lives from suicide

It turns out that the Logic hit '1-800-273-8255' actually helped save lives, according to a new study. Taking its name from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's phone number, the rapper's 2017 track was one of the most divisive hits of that year.
MENTAL HEALTH
HipHopDX.com

Logic's '1-800-273-8255' Actually Prevented Suicides New Study Finds

Love him or loathe him, Logic‘s music has a tangible impact on people’s lives — in some cases, helping to save them altogether. The Maryland-raised rapper’s 2017 song “1-800-273-8255,” which borrows its name from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s phone number, has been credited with helping to prevent actual suicides.
MENTAL HEALTH
Insider

Rapper Logic's song '1-800-273-8255,' titled after the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, saved hundreds of lives, a study found

In April 2017, rapper Logic released the song "1-800-273-8255." The title is the number of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. A study released on Monday found that the song helped reduce suicides and save lives. A song by the rapper Logic titled "1-800-273-8255," the number of the National Suicide Prevention...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Daily Mail

uticaphoenix.net

Daily Mail

Culpeper Star Exponent

