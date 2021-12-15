ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Macron teases future 'ambitions' as election looms

By Adam PLOWRIGHT, Ludovic MARIN
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJBBA_0dO0NIKg00
Macron sat down for a lengthy TV interview seen as part campaigning efforts before next year's election /AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron declared his future "ambitions" for the country but declined to formally declare he was running for a second term in a lengthy prime-time TV interview on Wednesday that saw him defend his record as an economic reformer.

After a rare two-hour press conference last week to outline his European ambitions, the 43-year-old head of state sat down with journalists from the TF1 channel as campaigning ahead of next April's vote hots up.

"If your question is 'are you looking ahead?','do you have ambitions for our country, for French people beyond next April?'. Clearly," the centrist replied when asked if he would be running for another five-year term.

"I never thought that we could do everything in five years," he said during the interview which was pre-recorded but broadcast on Wednesday evening.

But he argued he needed to stay focused on governing before giving a "firm and sincere response" about his candidacy to the country.

As well as his recent media work, the country's youngest-ever president when elected in 2017 has also been touring small-town and rural France in recent weeks in what has resembled grassroots campaigning.

Like his predecessors including Francois Mitterrand and Nicolas Sarkozy, observers say he appears intent on playing for time, using the presidential megaphone and the benefits of his office until as late as possible.

"I'll keep going until the final quarter of an hour," he said.

France's role holding the rotating presidency of the European Union from January 1, which will see Macron set the official EU agenda, is also seen as another factor favouring a late declaration.

- Level field? -

Recent gains in the polls from some of his opponents next year might also explain his sudden willingness to open up to the media after years of keeping journalists at arm's length.

On Friday, RTL radio is set to broadcast a special event in which he answers questions from school children.

Last week, a poll by the Elabe survey group showed the former investment banker losing the second round of the election on April 24 for the first time to right-winger Valerie Pecresse from the Republicans party.

Pecresse, the combative head of the greater Paris region and a former minister under Sarkozy, has enjoyed a huge bounce in the polls since clinching her party's nomination on December 4.

She led criticism about Wednesday night's TV interview which she said was evidence of an uneven playing field for those eyeing the Elysee Palace.

"We can't have a president-candidate who has television channels open up for him whenever he wants it and is campaigning for hours on end, while his opponents get five minutes on a panel to respond to him," she said on Monday.

She has promised to complain to France's media regulator, the CSA, which monitors the time given to presidential candidates to ensure each of them gets a fair billing.

- Regrets -

Macron was asked repeatedly about mistakes early in his campaign when he was accused of talking down to voters, one of the factors behind a huge backlash from anti-government protesters known as "yellow vests".

"I've learned to have a lot more respect for everyone, I think I can say," Macron said, admitting that his "desire to shake things up" had sometimes been counter-productive.

"With some of my words I hurt people," he said.

Socialist party politician Boris Vallaud decried the interview as a "like a public confession without a single new idea."

Macron defended his reforms to labour laws, making it easier for companies to fire workers, as well as tax cuts which he said had made the country able to confront the Covid-19 crisis in a stronger position.

Unemployment in France fell to 8.1 percent in the last quarter, down from 9.5 percent when Macron was elected, but remains above the average of the other countries that use the euro.

He also implied that major pension reform, which he abandoned when the Covid-19 pandemic began, would be part of his programme for a second term.

He admitted that his initial ideas were too "anxiety-inducing" and needed to be reformulated, but the objective would remain the same.

"We need to be prepared for the idea of having to work for longer," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

French minister says Macron's reelection would boost growth

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says President Emmanuel Macron’s potential reelection next year is “very important” to further boost growth — in a clear endorsement of a candidacy that's not yet been formally announced. Macron is widely expected to seek a second term in the presidential election scheduled for April, but hasn’t officially revealed his intentions.In an interview with the Associated Press Friday during a two-day visit to the United States Le Maire said: “I think it's very important that Emmanuel Macron is reelected. I think our country needs consistency and stability."Polls for months have shown Macron,...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

France hardens travel curbs with Britain over Omicron concerns

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - France announced on Thursday that because of surging COVID-19 cases in Britain only designated categories of people would be allowed to travel between the two countries, and anyone arriving from Britain would have to self-isolate. Truck drivers will though be exempt from the new rules,...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Sarkozy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Afp French#The European Union#Eu
AFP

Merkel rival wins leadership of German conservatives

Friedrich Merz, a die-hard opponent of Angela Merkel within Germany's conservative CDU, was elected party chief on Friday, marking a new direction after its disastrous defeat in September's election. The veteran right-winger, 66, won 62.1 percent of the vote in a ballot of around 250,000 CDU members, decisively beating more moderate rivals Norbert Roettgen on 25.8 percent and Helge Braun on 12.1 percent. He will replace Merkel ally Armin Laschet, who led the CDU-CSU bloc to its worst-ever result in the September general election with just 24.1 percent of the vote as Merkel prepared to retire after 16 years in power. "I will of course stand for the party in its entirety and deal with all the issues that our party feels are important," Merz said as the result of the vote was announced in Berlin.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Chile chooses president from polar opposites

A Chile in the throes of profound change will choose a president Sunday from polar opposite candidates vying for votes among an apathetic and alienated electorate. In the midst of rewriting its dictatorship-era constitution in answer to a social uprising against economic hardship and one of the world's highest rates of economic inequality, the country faces a stark leadership choice. The candidates could not have been more different: far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, an apologist for ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet and the neoliberal economic model he left behind; and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric with his plans for a welfare state. "Certainly, a lot of people are uncomfortable with the choices they have. And that's because the moderate candidates didn't make it to the runoff. The two extreme candidates made it to the runoff," analyst Patricio Navia of the New York University told AFP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Germany's CDU party elects Friedrich Merz, 66, new leader

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Germany's centre-right Christian Democrats elected Friedrich Merz their leader to follow Armin Laschet, who lost September's national election to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats. Merz, a right-winger, is popular with party membership and has promised a break with the centrist course pursued by Angela Merkel...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

France brings forward third COVID-19 vaccine shot

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - France will from next month reduce the time between second and third COVID-19 vaccination injections to four months and require people to show proof of vaccination to enter some venues, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday. The gap between shots is currently five months...
TRAVEL
KIRO 7 Seattle

EU leaders urge booster shots, seek coordinated travel rules

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union leaders agreed Thursday that administering booster shots is "urgent" and "crucial" to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new omicron variant. With the festive season looming, the bloc’s leaders also stressed the importance of...
TRAVEL
The Independent

EU hopes to avoid Ukraine war with talks, sanctions threat

A summit of European Union leaders on Thursday will focus on avoiding a Russian military invasion into neighboring Ukraine with threats of unprecedented sanctions for Moscow and the promise of diplomatic talks. The Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border is taking center stage at the summit of the EU's 27 leaders, with a plea from Ukraine's president to start imposing more sanctions before any possible incursion rather than after the border has been crossed.“Maybe there are some open channels for some serious negotiations” over the coming days, said Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia, which holds the EU presidency,...
POLITICS
AFP

EU threatens Russia sanctions as NATO backs Ukraine

Western allies on Thursday rejected Russia's bid to thwart Kiev's NATO ambitions and urged Moscow to halt its military build-up along Ukraine's border and return to talks led by France and Germany. "Moscow does not want to return to the Normandy format and wants to negotiate with the United States," a senior European diplomat told AFP. The diplomatic track was established at a summit in Minsk in 2015 where Putin accepted that France and Germany should play the role of moderators in the talks between the two belligerents. 
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy