Mike Tyson’s teenage daughter Milan joined her famous father at his annual charity fundraiser in California, where they posed for photos together on the red carpet. Mike Tyson, 55, brought along 13-year-old daughter Milan Tyson to his charity event in Newport Beach, California on Sunday December 5. The father-daughter duo made a rare public appearance together at Mike’s annual Mike Tyson Cares & We Too Matter Foundation, where they lovingly posed together for pictures on the red carpet as seen HERE. It’s not often that Mike is seen in public with any of his children, so it was a sweet surprise that he took Milan to the important occasion.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO