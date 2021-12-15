Deviled Steaks and Marcella Hazan's Crispy Potato Croquettes

This classic Italian dish has been credited to the Neapolitans who are world famous for their pizza. The name’s origin is said to be due to a crafty pizza maker who decided to use his own pizza sauce to create this tasty dish. Traditionally, a tough cut of meat is used and simmered in the tomato sauce for hours until it becomes nice and tender. While that is very good, I wanted to speed up the process for a great and very convenient weeknight meal that doesn't require hours on the stove. You can have it ready to go in about half an hour. I also decided to “chicken fry” the thin steaks so that after a quick dip in the sauce, the coating really soaks up all of that wonderful tomato flavor. You probably already have most of the ingredients for this recipe in your pantry or fridge, and you'll love that this is a one-pan dish, meaning super-easy cleanup and a fuss-free meal. Feel free to throw in some crushed red pepper flakes to the sauce too if you want a little bit of a kick. Just be sure to taste as you go. After adding a few thick slices of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and some beautiful basil leaves for color, I love to serve this right from the skillet. This recipe is definitely a showstopper and a crowd-pleaser.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO