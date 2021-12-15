Deviled Steaks and Marcella Hazan's Crispy Potato Croquettes

Indian-American best-selling cookbook author, businesswoman, and television host Padma Lakshmi knows a thing or two about whipping up the perfect dish, no matter the occasion. Her impressive resume includes being the host of Bravo's "Top Chef," a cooking competition show, Hulu's "Taste the Nation," a program in which she travels across the U.S. to get a taste of various regional cuisines, and Food Network's "Planet Food" documentary series, according to her website. Throughout her food career, she has discovered an array of delicious foods from around the globe and has shared her findings with hungry audiences in a passionate, relatable, and genuine fashion.
