Recipes

Deviled Steaks and Marcella Hazan's Crispy Potato Croquettes

rachaelray.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis recipe originally appeared on the Rachael Ray Show. Get the full recipe here: Deviled...

rachaelray.com

princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
Mashed

28 Recipes To Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Cookie Swap

Have you ever been to a holiday cookie swap? If you haven't, you're missing out. The basic premise is simple: you show up to the house of a friend or family member, bearing the specified amount of home-baked cookies — typically between a half dozen and a dozen per guest attending the swap, recommends Pillsbury. Each guest brings their preferred variety of homemade treats, and (usually) all the delicious options are laid out on a table for all to admire. Using a tin or zip-top bags, guests help themselves to some of each cookie variety, going home at the end of the evening with a jam-packed selection of holiday classics such as gingerbread men, pecan snowballs, and chocolate crinkles.
RECIPES
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Chef John's Potato and Cheese Pierogi

I'm sure I've said that lots of recipes posted on Food Wishes were "my favorite," but this time I really, really mean it. These simple, pan-fried Polish potato and cheese dumplings were my absolute favorite thing to eat as a kid, and I'm finally posting the official family recipe. I don't know how authentic these are compared to what you might get in Poland, but my grandmother, Sophie, was 100% Polish, so I'm thinking these are pretty close.
RECIPES
americastestkitchen.com

Jack Bishop’s Favorite Recipe: Mashed Potato Casserole

The longtime TV show cast member’s favorite recipe simplifies his holidays. My Favorite Recipe is a new column where we ask America's Test Kitchen cooks, cast members, and luminaries about the recipes they can't stop cooking. You learn a lot about someone when you ask them to share their favorite...
TV SHOWS
Dad Cooks Dinner

Instant Pot Deviled Eggs with Potato Chips

Instant Pot Deviled Eggs with Potato Chips. Deviled eggs topped with crushed potato chips? Yes, and they are fantastic with the extra crunch. For the world’s best deviled eggs, top with caviar or salmon roe. You can also sprinkle some cayenne on top, add a jaunty little bit of beet, a small triangle of pickle, a bit of crumbled potato chip, some chives, caperberries or.... the possibilities are almost endless.
RECIPES
arlenbennycenac.com

Crispy, Cheesy, and Meaty Lasagne

A well-structured casserole dish that’s filled with baked lasagne is a recipe that is thoroughly rewarding, and this particular one from Food 52 is as well because you are able to cook with slight supervision, feed a table full of people with a hefty portion size, and even reheat it later in the week with it being as delicious as ever.
RECIPES
Barbecuebible.com

Caveman T-Bone Steak with Smashed Potatoes

1: Light a charcoal or wood-burning grill and built a hot fire. 2: Season the steaks with salt, pepper, rosemary, oregano, and thyme. Set aside and let marinate while you prepare the potatoes. 3: Scrub the potatoes, leave on the skin. Place them in a cast iron pan and Drizzle...
RECIPES
People

Mary McCartney's Rosemary Roasted Potatoes & Parsnips

"These vegetables are all crispy and golden on the outside and fluffy on the inside," says Mary McCartney, the star of Mary McCartney Serves It Up on discovery+. "The garlic and herbs elevate it and makes the kitchen smell beautiful." Ingredients. Ingredient Checklist. Directions. Instructions Checklist. Preheat oven to 425°...
RECIPES
Food52

Bistecca alla Pizzaiola (Pizza Maker’s Steak)

This classic Italian dish has been credited to the Neapolitans who are world famous for their pizza. The name’s origin is said to be due to a crafty pizza maker who decided to use his own pizza sauce to create this tasty dish. Traditionally, a tough cut of meat is used and simmered in the tomato sauce for hours until it becomes nice and tender. While that is very good, I wanted to speed up the process for a great and very convenient weeknight meal that doesn't require hours on the stove. You can have it ready to go in about half an hour. I also decided to “chicken fry” the thin steaks so that after a quick dip in the sauce, the coating really soaks up all of that wonderful tomato flavor. You probably already have most of the ingredients for this recipe in your pantry or fridge, and you'll love that this is a one-pan dish, meaning super-easy cleanup and a fuss-free meal. Feel free to throw in some crushed red pepper flakes to the sauce too if you want a little bit of a kick. Just be sure to taste as you go. After adding a few thick slices of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and some beautiful basil leaves for color, I love to serve this right from the skillet. This recipe is definitely a showstopper and a crowd-pleaser.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Crispy Roasted Potatoes Recipe Is Super Easy

Indian-American best-selling cookbook author, businesswoman, and television host Padma Lakshmi knows a thing or two about whipping up the perfect dish, no matter the occasion. Her impressive resume includes being the host of Bravo's "Top Chef," a cooking competition show, Hulu's "Taste the Nation," a program in which she travels across the U.S. to get a taste of various regional cuisines, and Food Network's "Planet Food" documentary series, according to her website. Throughout her food career, she has discovered an array of delicious foods from around the globe and has shared her findings with hungry audiences in a passionate, relatable, and genuine fashion.
CELEBRITIES
Health

Sweet Potato Steaks Over Kale

Preheat oven to 425°F. Heat a grill pan over medium-high. Rub sweet potatoes evenly with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Working in batches, cook sweet potatoes until grill marks appear, 2 to 3 minutes per side, and transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast sweet potatoes until tender, 18 to 20 minutes.
RECIPES
ABC News

Chef Michael Symon's skirt steak with chimichurri and cauliflower 'rice'

Chef Michael Symon joined "Good Morning America" on Friday to make a recipe from his latest cookbook, "Fix It With Food: Every Meal Easy." Skirt steak with pistachio chimichurri and cauliflower "rice" "Here, an herby, salty, citrusy chimichurri is enhanced with heaps of crunchy cauliflower, transforming it into a kind...
RECIPES

