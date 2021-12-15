ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulin / Harckham Bill Requiring Extreme Risk Protection Orders for Gun Safety is Signed Into Law by Governor Hochul, and Paulin Seeks Passage of Additional Restrictive Gun Legislation with Senators Kavanagh and Cooney

By Brian Kavanagh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESS RELEASE For Immediate Release December 14, 2021. Paulin / Harckham Bill Requiring Extreme Risk Protection Orders for Gun Safety is Signed Into Law by Governor Hochul, and Paulin Seeks Passage of Additional Restrictive Gun Legislation with Senators Kavanagh and Cooney. Scarsdale, NY – Assemblymember Amy Paulin held a...

