Fort Worth bars are pouring on the spirit for the holidays in 2021, with three bars hosting temporary installations featuring a Christmas-y theme. Themed pop-ups have been a local bar trend for a couple of years, but the trend has boomed with Christmas pop-ups (like these four in Dallas). It's no longer enough to do a minty martini, you gotta do a pop-up, and that means holiday decor which can provide a backdrop for photos — or even a rooftop "bubble bar" igloo.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO