In late October, the Biden administration released a roadmap to regulate an increasingly notorious group of chemicals linked to cancers and other health problems: PFAS. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS or “forever chemicals,” are basically everywhere. They’re in flame-resistant furniture and household goods; they’re in breast milk and drinking water. There are thousands of different kinds, and at least as many unanswered questions about their impacts on people.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO