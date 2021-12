For a few years now Dwayne Johnson has been teasing that "the hierarchy of power is about to change" after his long-awaited Black Adam movie is released. Not only will his anti-hero character bring a new shift into super powers on the big screen it will apparently mark a big change for superhero movies on the whole. Speaking in a new interview, director Jaume Collet-Serra says that Johnson's hero will be a "disruptor" and the movie will also be one too. With his character taking on the likes of Justice Society members Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone, not to mention decades of superhero movie expectations, Black Adam will have his hands full.

