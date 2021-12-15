ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan DA Hands Over $10M of Antiquities to Italy—Most Tied to One Guy

By Corbin Bolies
 2 days ago
The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it was sending 200 antiquities worth $10 million back to Italy, saying in a statement that their presence in the U.S. alone was evidence of a...

