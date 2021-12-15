ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell's Joy Night-In Spreads Holiday Cheer!

The holidays aren’t just about gifts, they are about eating, too, and “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Tommy DiDario has you covered!

Tommy stopped by Campbell’s Joy Night-In Winter Village at Walmart, where he got to see it all at the PopSugar Holiday Pop-Up Event.

DiDario picked up a Hallmark card to send to his mom, saying, “I hope Santa gets it to Mom pretty fast!” He also tried green bean casserole and scalloped potatoes, two classic holiday dishes that “create a sense of comfort and inspire a sense of togetherness.”

If you’re looking for some holiday recipes to add to your menu, head to Campbells.com!

