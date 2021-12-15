ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Harry Potter Hogwarts Reunion Poster Revealed

By Logan Plant
IGN
 2 days ago

Get ready for some nostalgia, Harry Potter fans, as the first poster for the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has been revealed. The poster features Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, or Harry, Ron, and Hermione, front and center, with many other familiar faces surrounding them. They...

www.ign.com

