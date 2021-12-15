ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two adults injured in crash involving school bus in Waupaca County

By Alice Reid
 2 days ago
Two adults needed to be treated for injuries following a crash involving an SUV and a school bus.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 45 at County Highway N in the town of Lebanon.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office said the school bus, which was stopped at County Highway WW and US Highway 45, was trying to turn south onto Highway 45 when it was hit by an SUV heading northbound on Highway 45.

The Sheriff's Office noted there was heavy fog at the time. There were four adults and 21 children on the school bus at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office said two people on the school bus were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The children were taken to the Sugar Bush School to be reunited with their parents. The crash remains under investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
School Bus, County Highway, Traffic Accident, Highway 45, The Sheriff S Office, The Sugar Bush School
