ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron Sees “Opportunity” In Regal Legal Woes – Is There?

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSkQY_0dO0JNt900

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said a Canadian court ruling requiring its biggest rival to pay a hefty fine is an “opportunity,” leaving Wall Street and AMC’s own legion of retail investors wondering what he meant.

Last summer, in the midst of the pandemic, Cineworld , the UK-based parent of Regal Cinemas , scrapped a deal to merge with Cineplex of Canada, citing breaches of contract. Cineplex sued and just yesterday a judge awarded it damages of $1.24 billion CAD (nearly $1B US) and denied a counterclaim by Cineworld, which said it plans to appeal.

“A Canadian court just ruled that Regal/Cineworld, our largest competitor in the U.S./Europe, must pay nearly $1 billion USD in damages over the failed Cineplex merger. Will be appealed, but anything distracting or destabilizing our biggest competitor brings opportunity to AMC,” Aron tweeted along with an image of piles of cash.

He got some pushback. “Is that picture of the money you got when you sold your AMC stock?” was one response.

And “Does your Chief Financial Officer agree with you? You know, that guy who’s accountable for tracking cash flow, financial planning, analyzing the finances and giving financial strategy proposals? That guy formally known as a shareholder…. Did you ask him?”

They’re referring to Aron’s sale of $9.65 million worth of shares last week, soon after he unloaded a first tranche of stock for about $25 million. CFO Sean Goodman separately sold most of his shares. Aron had advised stockholders publicly on AMC’s last earnings call that he’d be selling shares for estate planning purposes and it wasn’t a big deal, but the extent of selling seems to have caught some investors by surprise. The company’s meme-stock attraction is all about investors holding shares come what may in order to squeeze short sellers.

The executive stock sales — combined with markets jittery over Covid breakouts and ahead of a Federal Reserve announcement today — knocked AMC share lower this week. They closed up Wednesday at around $25 amid a broad market rally but are still well off a high of $72 in June, the peak of the meme stock frenzy. (Shares of Cineworld, which is traded on the London Stock Exchange, fell 40% today following the ruling.)

Earlier today, Aron retweeted his initial tweet with a header: “It is important that those who care about AMC see and reflect on this consequential news that came yesterday from Canada. Potentially creates significant opportunity in many ways for AMC.”

Alicia Reese, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said Aron’s comments suggest AMC thinks it can take market share from Regal/Cineworld — “since AMC has cash available for reinvestment and expansion, while Cineworld is likely to pay handsomely for its failed merger with Cineplex.”

“He may also be implying that AMC is interested in acquiring some Cineplex assets,” she said.

Anything that’s “distracting or destabilizing” to a competitor, including cash constraints, “could provide an opportunity for other players to take advantage of the situation,” noted Eric Wold of B. Riley. “Although we are early in the situation and there remain a lot of unknowns around the ultimate outcome of this litigation, I would agree that AMC’s improved balance sheet and cash war chest could provide an opportunity for the exhibitor to step into locations that could prove attractive should they need to be monetized.”

Others were skeptical. “Look, is there opportunity to gain market share? Yes. But the thing is that Cineworld is going to appeal and that could go on for a couple of years before the whole process is exhausted. We know Cineworld is going to kick the can down the road because they don’t have the financial flexibility to pay this,” said Eric Handler of MKM Partners. Cineworld “won’t sell asset at depressed prices until someone forces them to pay.” He said AMC still has work to do to get its own financial house in order. Aron “is trying to play up that AMC is going on the offensive” – with Regal and with a string of announcements, like taking cryptocurrency or issuing NFTs. “But is it adding to attendance? So far no.” He said AMC still has substantial debt on its books (about $5.5B).

“While his shareholder certainly want to see growth, I’m less certain that they will applaud too many acquisitions without significant debt repayment that could get AMC on track to resume its quarterly dividend,” said Reese.

The company continues to be a conundrum for Wall Street.

Retail investors from Reddit chatrooms rallied to AMC in January, defying short sellers betting against the stock. They pushed shares so high that they likely saved the company from bankruptcy and now make up the bulk of its investor base. Aron has engaged with them brilliantly on social media, with free popcorn and a host of initiatives and they’ve stayed with him seeing the stock fly as analysts shrugged and put their financial models to the side. But the price has been wobbling and the sharp tone following Aron’s sale of shares shows how carefully he needs to tread.

Reese has a price target of $7.50 on the stock based, she said, on its business structure, industry forecasts, and aggressive assumptions on market share gains. “Without a structural change, I do not see a fundamental reason for shares of AMC to remain meaningfully above our target. That said, AMC’s retail investors — the majority of its shareholders — are not basing their purchasing decisions on AMC’s fundamentals.”

Wold has a $16 price target. Handler’s is $1, around where the troubled stock was trading in 2020. “Until attendance can return to close to normalized levels, they are not going to be able to earn anything that would come even close to justifying their stock price… and it’s the retail investors left holding the bag.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lionsgate Names Longtime Media Exec, SPAC Expert Harry Sloan To Its Board, Replacing David Zaslav

Lionsgate has named longtime media executive, investor and successful SPAC specialist Harry Sloan to its board of directors effective immediately. It said Sloan qualifies as an “independent” director of the company under the New York Stock Exchange listing standards. He has not yet been appointed to serve as a member of any Board committee. He replaces David Zaslav, who exited the board in May after the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger was announced. It described its newest board member as “an experienced founder, public company chief executive officer and a leading investor in the media, entertainment and technology industries.” Since 2011, he has co-founded seven...
BUSINESS
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Pilgrim Media Group Promotes Development Execs Including Tom Huffman To Chief Creative Officer

The Ultimate Surfer producer Pilgrim Media Group has promoted a trio of execs in its development division. The Lionsgate-backed company has handed promotions to Tom Huffman, who has been upped to Chief Creative Officer, Lauren Lemieux upped to VP and Head of Development and SVP, Original Content Scott Eldridge has had his duties expanded to include true-crime. The company, which also makes series including Ghost Hunters and Street Outlaws, has also promoted Michael Dunn to Executive Director of Development, Christian Navarrete to Director of Development, Lauren Mickle to Coordinator and Cara Groom joined the group from Lionsgate as Director of Development. Huffman and Eldridge...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

AMC soars as CEO celebrates ‘Spider-Man’; GameStop also rallies

(Reuters) – Shares of AMC Entertainment and GameStop Corp roared higher on Friday, as investors pounced on the beaten-down meme stocks after a weeks-long decline in their prices. The shares of movie theater operator AMC were last up 23.1% at $30.09 and on track for their biggest one-day percentage...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
Benzinga

What's Up With AMC Entertainment's Stock Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading relatively flat Wednesday amid continued volatility in the name stemming from retail investor interest and omicron variant concerns. The omicron variant is reportedly spreading faster than any other COVID-19 variant. Uncertainty is weighing on the theater chain, as a resurgence of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment: Blockbuster Options Activity

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) climbed close to 6% on Tuesday, following Monday’s massive 15% selloff. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said AMC Entertainment is typically among the top 10 most actively traded single-stock options in terms of contracts. Chart Wars: What Will It Take...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Ceo#Regal Legal Woes#Canadian#Regal Cinemas#Cineplex Of Canada#Cad#Regal Cineworld#Cfo#Covid#Federal Reserve
Benzinga

You Ask, We Analyze: Why AMC Entertainment Stock Must Regain This Key Level

On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what they’re buying at the open on Friday. From the replies Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. @senci8, @Ynot92279544, @Son895, @Bono06141, @diamante_jozu, @hypocrisy1776, @AglowStockNews and @SamirRakip are buying AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC), while @lee13950199 said they plan to short it.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

CEO And CFO Dumping AMC Shares Means Apes Have 'Lost The Plot'

What happens to "story stocks" when the story changes? Massive insider selling won't be ignored any longer. I've been writing for months that fundamentals did not support such a high stock price for shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC). The company faces major challenges from the effects of Covid-19 on its business, taking on a high debt load and running a business in structural decline as more entertainment happens at home and online. But a strong, cohesive following among retail traders (many of whom refer to themselves as "Apes" in social media) kept the share price high through the summer and Fall.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
MySanAntonio

AMC's meme-courting CEO sells $9.65 million more of shares

Adam Aron, chief executive officer of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sold another $9.65 million in shares of the meme-driven theater stock, following sales that he had said were prudent for estate planning. Aron, who has led the struggling movie-theater chain since 2016, sold 312,500 shares on Dec. 7 for $30.867,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Down 1.73% in Premarket Trading

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) is lower by Friday morning, with the stock losing -1.73% in pre-market trading to 28.95. AMC's short-term technical score of 50 indicates that the stock has traded as bullishly as over the last month than 50% of stocks on the market. In the Entertainment industry, which ranks 113 out of 146 industries, AMC ranks higher than 68% of stocks. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has fallen 26.22% over the past month, closing at $40.00 on November 12. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $28.57 and as high as $44.43. AMC has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Sell. The company has an average price target of $8.17.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

AMC dips 7% as CEO, CFO unload more shares

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 7%, set to reverse on a couple of days of gains after the latest round of insider stock sales, including the ongoing divestment from CEO Adam Aron. Aron disclosed in a filing that on Tuesday, he sold 312,500 shares at an average price of $30.867,...
STOCKS
investing.com

AMC Slips as CEO Aron Sells More Shares, CFO Joins in Sale

Investing.com – AMC Entertainment stock (NYSE: AMC ) fell 8% Friday following another sale of the company’s shares by CEO Adam Aron. Aron, CEO of the multiplex chain since 2016, Tuesday sold 312,500 shares worth $9.64 million, according to a regulatory filing. That followed recent sales totaling more than $25 million.
STOCKS
TheStreet

AMC Diamond Hands Losing Their Grip After CEO Sells More Shares

Those AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report shareholders with the gorilla grip are being tested Friday as shares plummet 10% after CEO Adam Aron sold another $9.65 million in shares in the company. Aron sold 312,500 shares on Dec. 7 for $30.87 per share,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Climbing Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is trading higher Wednesday amid strength in reopening names after Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced effectiveness of three doses of their vaccine against the omicron variant. The companies said preliminary laboratory studies demonstrated that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralize...
MARKETS
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy