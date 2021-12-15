ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 things to know about Jags Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans

By Tyler Nettuno
 2 days ago
Jacksonville is in a full-on spiral after suffering one of the most embarrassing losses of the last decade-plus on Sunday, falling on the road to the Tennessee Titans in a 20-0 shutout. It was the first time the Jaguars have been held scoreless in a game since 2009, and the team now sits at 2-11 in what has been a disastrous season.

Next up is a home battle against a Houston Texans team that hasn’t fared much better. The Texans defeated the Jags resoundingly in Week 1 in a 37-21 game, but they haven’t found much success since then and sit at 2-11, as well. Another team with a first-year head coach in David Culley, the Texans were widely expected to be the worst team in football this season, and they’ve certainly been among the worst.

But they have an opportunity to get right this week against a team that may be struggling even more. With that being said, though, this is a Houston roster with a multitude of deficiencies that isn’t particularly good at any one thing, and for that reason, it could present a winnable matchup. But the Jags have had a lot of winnable matchups this season, and most of those haven’t gone particularly well.

With that in mind, here are four things to know about this week’s matchup.

Urban Meyer could be coaching for his job

It’s almost unthinkable that Jacksonville could fire its first-year head coach in a rebuilding year coming off a 1-15 season when the team has already improved its win total, but here we are. Meyer largely brought this on himself with questionable decisions that began right when he got the job and hired disgraced former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle, who was accused of making racist comments toward players and fired from his job with the Hawkeyes as a result.

And that was just before the season began. Since then, Meyer had the bar video debacle and has overseen a team that doesn’t look improved at all from last season. The most recent controversies for him are the ones that have landed him squarely on the hot seat despite being in the middle of Year 1.

Per a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Meyer is behind much of the Jags’ dysfunction. This comes after the report shed light on a heated argument with receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and a strange staff meeting where he called his assistants “losers” and demanded they explain publicly where they have won in the past. None of it is a good look, especially as the team spirals.

A win over a terrible Houston team shouldn’t (and likely wouldn’t) do much to change the situation, but getting swept by one of the worst teams in the league could certainly make things worse. If the Jags lose on Sunday, it seems very unlikely Meyer returns in 2022.

The Texans have their own struggling rookie quarterback

Aside from the fact that both are starting quarterbacks in the NFL as rookies, there aren’t many points of comparison for Trevor Lawrence and Davis Mills. One of them was considered a generational prospect and was taken with the first overall pick, while the other was a third-round pick and considered a project player.

But Mills was thrust into the starting lineup after injuries to Tyrod Taylor, and in his nine appearances this season, he’s been average at best. His numbers are better than Lawrence’s in some ways, as he’s completing 65.8% of his passes with an eight-to-eight touchdown-to-interception ratio. But he hasn’t been very aggressive, netting almost 1,000 fewer yards than Lawrence (albeit in four fewer games), and he’s averaging just 6.4 yards per attempt.

Taylor torched Jacksonville’s defense in Week 1, throwing for 291 yards and two touchdowns while adding 40 more yards on the ground. Mills doesn’t have that level of mobility, and Jacksonville’s secondary is playing much better than it was in the early part of the season.

Houston has the worst offense in the league by nearly 40 yards per game, and its passing offense, which averages 186.6 yards per contest, ranks 31st. The Texans should struggle to move the ball through the air in this one, and if they don’t, it’s a major indictment of this Jacksonville defense.

They can't run the ball either

When playing a rookie quarterback (especially one who wasn’t intended to start in Year 1) you would hope to surround that rookie with a solid supporting cast and, namely, a reliable ground game. Unfortunately for the Texans, they do not have that luxury.

Their rushing offense is even worse than the passing game, ranking dead last in the NFL with an average of 77.5 yards per game. Houston made an interesting decision to trade its most productive back, Mark Ingram II, earlier in the season, and it waived Phillip Lindsey.

Since then, the team has relied on David Johnson and, to a lesser extent, Rex Burkhead for production on the ground. Johnson has just 176 yards on the season with no touchdowns and a 3.3 yard per carry average, while Burkhead has similar numbers with 166 yards and a three-yard average, though he’s found the end zone once.

Ingram ran for 85 yards and a touchdown in the opener, though he needed 26 carries to get there. It’s hard to imagine the Texans even replicating their performance in that game this time around.

It should be a good game for James Robinson

It’s hard not to feel for Jaguars running back James Robinson right now. He was benched following a lost fumble against the Los Angeles Rams, his second in two games after never losing one in his first year and a half in the league. Meyer blamed running backs coach Bernie Parmelee for that decision, but according to Pelissero’s report, the choice was Meyer’s.

Deflected responsibility aside, the Jags saw the error of their ways this week, giving Robinson the bulk of the reps against Tennessee. It didn’t make a difference though, as Robinson was held to just four yards on six carries. However, he has a much friendlier matchup this week.

The Texans are actually solid against the pass, ranking near the middle of the league in that regard (and one spot above the Jags). But they still have the third-worst defense in the league, and that’s because of its NFL-worst run defense, which is allowing 147.9 yards on the ground per game.

The Jags will likely look to keep the passing to a minimum, which would be a good strategy considering how anemic the air attack has been, and that could lead to a big day on the ground for Robinson.

Assuming Meyer doesn’t decide to bench the best offensive player on the roster for a single mistake again, of course.

