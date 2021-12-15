ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral police urge residents to lock cars after several burglaries

By Jessica Babb
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Several vehicles have been stolen and burglarized across Cape Coral in the last two days.

As of Wednesday evening, Police have responded to three vehicle thefts and seven car burglaries, many of them located in the Northeast Cape.

Cape Coral police encourage residents to lock up their vehicles and hide their valuables to prevent break-ins. In many of the recent break-ins, the cars were unlocked.

“Just don’t give that person a reason to want to get into your car,” said Cape Coral resident Christian Grevis. “If they see something they want, they will find a way in.”

Especially during this holiday season, police said if you are out shopping, they said it was best not to leave valuables or other gifts in the car. If that’s not possible, they said covering them up helps reduce the risk.

“The risk vs reward there, thieves may be willing to break your window if they see something they think is worth it to do so,” said Master Corporal Philip Mullen, with the Cape Coral Police Department.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police#The Cars#Burglary
