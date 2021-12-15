ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Freight Train Companies Testing Hydrogen-, Battery-Powered Locomotives to Cut Emissions

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxW6U_0dO0HnZV00

Freight train companies are testing hydrogen- and battery-powered locomotives to attempt to cut their greenhouse gas emissions.

On Wednesday, BNSF railroad announced plans to test a hydrogen-powered locomotive on its line. Canadian Pacific is also experimenting with hydrogen to power its technology.

Other railroads have looked into natural gas- and battery-powered options. Wabtec and Caterpillar's Progress Rail unit, major locomotive manufacturers, are trying to create locomotives that run on other fuels.

Canadian National railroad also said it has plans to test a battery-powered locomotive to carry freights across Pennsylvania, while Union Pacific said it would like to try using battery-powered locomotives for some of its railyards once they become more widely available.

All railroads cautioned that at this stage, they are only pilot tests, and new technology won't be ready to replace diesel locomotives for several years at a minimum.

"This technology could one day be a lower-carbon solution for line-haul service, as it has the potential to reduce carbon emissions and remain cost competitive," John Lovenburg, BNSF's vice president of environmental, said.

Another thing that could potentially slow the replacement of diesel locomotives is that railroads generally use locomotives for decades to get their money's worth out of them. Major freight railroads also have thousands of locomotives in storage due to management changes made over the previous five years by the industry that has let them use fewer locomotives because of reliance on longer trains.

Railroads already deliver freight more efficiently than trucks, according to The Association of American Railroads. Freight railroads carry one ton of weight over 480 miles per gallon of fuel on average. However, major U.S. railroads consume over 3.4 million gallons of diesel fuel annually.

On Wednesday, BNSF railroad announced plans to test a hydrogen-powered locomotive on its line.

BNSF didn't say how quickly it expects the hydrogen-powered locomotive it plans to use will be ready to try out while a Canadian Pacific spokesman said it plans to begin using three hydrogen-powered locomotives around the province of Alberta sometime next year. CP received a $15 million grant earlier this year to double the amount it planned to invest in the program.

Before the railroads could make wholesale changes in their locomotive fleets, they would have to invest millions in new fueling stations and other infrastructure. And any changes would likely have to be somewhat standardized across the industry because the major freight railroads regularly pass locomotives back and forth to keep trains moving efficiently.

BNSF said it plans to work with Chevron to help set up the fueling infrastructure it will need for its hydrogen test.

The railroads already invest in an assortment of measures that help them improve the efficiency of its trains, including systems that operate like cruise control to help engineers use the least amount of fuel possible as they cross the countryside.

"Every locomotive, piece of equipment and operational decision is an opportunity to reduce fuel usage and drive down emissions," said Ian Jefferies, president of the rail trade group. "Working with suppliers, railroads are piloting alternative and lower carbon solutions across the nation capable of delivering for both the economy and environment."

In addition to experimenting with locomotive fuels, Norfolk Southern also recently announced a plan to invest in 800 new railcars that each weight 15,000 pounds less than the current cars in use, which will also help reduce emissions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant kites to drag cargo ships across oceans in bid to cut down carbon use

Giant kites that drag cargo ships across the sea will be trialled to help reduce carbon emissions.In January, the first of the 500 square meter kites will aid a ship – the 154-metre-long Ville de Bordeaux – on its trade journey across the Atlantic Ocean for six months of trials before full roll-out.The kites, titled ‘SeaWing’, were developed by French tech company, Airseas, in hopes to reduce fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent.The SeaWing is an automatic kite based on parafoil technology and will be used to tow commercial ships across sea journeys.At full-size, the 1,000...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Major US electric utility companies may reduce power sector emissions by one-third, if they stick with climate pledges

Voluntary pledges by major U.S. electric utility companies could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of one-third of 2018 U.S. power sector emissions, on top of reductions these companies must already make to comply with government policies, according to researchers at North Carolina State University and Columbia University. While it remains uncertain whether these companies can or will meet their pledges, the findings, published December 17 in the journal One Earth, suggest voluntary reduction efforts could play a vital role in climate change mitigation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Clean Energy’s renewable natural gas to power an additional 611 trucks

Clean Energy Fuels on Thursday announced more agreements to supply renewable natural gas (RNG) for freight and refuse trucks at various companies. The Adopt-A-Port initiative is run by Clean Energy and Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX). Chevron provides funding and supplies RNG to Clean Energy’s stations near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
financialbuzz.com

FedEx to Receive 500 Electric Delivery Trucks From General Motors

FedEx (NYSE: NYSE) just received the first 500 electric delivery trucks from BrightDrop, General Motors new EV unit. According to the company, it will begin implementing the EVs into its fleet at the start of 2022. “What we’re talking about here is transforming transportation,” FedEx Chief Sustainability Officer Mitch Jackson...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
theenergymix.com

Shorten Commutes, Shift to Rail Freight to Cut Emissions

Focussing narrowly on greenhouse gas reductions in urban transport is “missing the point”, and governments should really focus on solutions that shorten commutes, said Juan Carlos Muñoz, director of the Centre for Sustainable Urban Development in Chile. “This is also a great opportunity to make cities that...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Truck order cancellations spike, but not for lack of demand

Anecdotal reports of Class 8 truck orders being canceled started gaining currency in October. Now, the statistics are bearing out the stories. Manufacturer-spiked orders for the past two months are the highest in more than a quarter of a century. “Between this month’s cancellations and the restatement of October’s volume,...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

CP, KCS now shipping heavy Canadian crude to Gulf Coast

The bitumen-by-rail project to produce and transport a type of heavy Canadian crude oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast is now fully operational, according to project organizers US Development Group (USD) and Gibson Energy. USD and Gibson partnered to create a diluent recovery unit (DRU) to produce bitumen, a crude...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Self-driving truck company Aurora launches pilot with Uber Freight

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR.O) on Wednesday said it had launched a pilot program with the freight unit of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) to transport goods in Texas and to integrate autonomous trucking into Uber Freight's shipping platform. Aurora said it began autonomously transporting loads for Uber...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Freight#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Canadian Pacific#Caterpillar#Progress Rail#Canadian National#Union Pacific#Railyards#Bnsf
Tampa Bay Times

Freight rails trying other locomotive fuels to cut emissions

OMAHA, Neb. — The major freight railroads across North America continue to experiment with alternative locomotive fuels as a way to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. BNSF railroad said Wednesday that it plans to test out a hydrogen-powered locomotive along its lines, joining Canadian Pacific in experimenting with that technology. Canadian National railroad recently announced plans to test out a battery-powered locomotive to haul freight across Pennsylvania, and Union Pacific has said it would like to try using battery-powered locomotives in some of its railyards once they are more widely available in a few years.
TRAFFIC
Mic

Cargo ships are huge polluters. This company wants to solve the problem with giant kites.

Here’s a solution to climate change straight from r/NotTheOnion: According to Bloomberg, a company wants to drag cargo ships across the ocean with giant kites in order to cut down on carbon emissions. It’s the kind of concept that comes up in a board meeting where people are told that there are no bad ideas, so bless the poor engineers who had to take this galaxy-brained theory and turn it into an actual, functioning product.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
freightwaves.com

BNSF, Progress Rail, Chevron to demonstrate hydrogen-powered locomotive

BNSF, Chevron U.S.A. and Caterpillar subsidiary Progress Rail have each signed a memorandum of understanding to demonstrate a locomotive powered by hydrogen fuel cells in order to confirm the feasibility and performance of hydrogen fuel to power locomotives. The MOU has three objectives. If successful, the demonstration would be a...
TRAFFIC
gcaptain.com

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Unveils Hybrid Electric Coastal Tanker Design

Tokyo-based firm e5 Lab Inc. and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, have teamed up to design a hybrid electric propulsion biomass fuel carrier being built by Honda Heavy Industries for Asahi Tankers. The companies say the design has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions in the “coastal” sector...
INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Shell uses cow dung to power German trucks and cut CO2

Trucks in Germany could soon be running on fuel that’s made partly from manure at one of Europe’s biggest oil refineries. Royal Dutch Shell Plc is aiming to produce liquefied natural gas with a bio-component for use in heavy vehicles within about two years. Trucks using the fuel can travel for 1,500 kilometers without refilling, according to Shell, which will make the new product at Rheinland, the biggest oil-processing complex in Germany.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Path to net-zero: Drive to lower emissions pays in metals, mining sector

A worker walks among rolls of semifinished aluminum at an Alcoa aluminum factory in Hungary. Through a partnership with Rio Tinto Group, Alcoa has started producing aluminum using a carbon-free smelting process. Source: Sean Gallup/Staff/Getty Images News via Getty News. Mining and metals companies that have established tough carbon reduction...
INDUSTRY
Flying Magazine

How Green Is Hydrogen Fuel?

In 2020, Airbus unveiled three ZEROe concept airliner designs: a turbofan, a turboprop and a blended-wing body. Credit: Airbus. At least two major aircraft manufacturers are considering new concept designs for transport category airplanes powered by hydrogen, but as aviation tries to shift to sustainable, zero-emission fuels, skeptics have a few questions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tree Hugger

Hydrogen Science Coalition Cuts Through the 'Hydrogen Hype'

Hydrogen plays many important roles in our lives. The biggest use is for fertilizer, but it is also used in petroleum refining, glassmaking, electronics manufacturing, and making methanol. We need a lot of it: production in 2018 was 60 million metric tons. Over 70% of hydrogen is classified as "grey" and made from natural gas, while 27% of it is made from coal and is classified as "brown." According to the International Energy Agency, all hydrogen production releases about 830 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year—9.3 kilograms of CO2 for every kilogram of hydrogen.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
668K+
Followers
74K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy