Roger Goodell: No discussion about postponing Browns-Raiders game despite COVID-19 issues

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 7-6 Cleveland Browns began the week with tight end David Njoku, punter Jamie Gillan and linebacker Anthony Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since then, the Browns added eight others to COVID-19 lists on Tuesday and then encountered additional setbacks Wednesday that included starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, head coach Kevin Stefanski, and cornerback Troy Hill all reportedly testing positive for the virus.

Per Kaylyn Hlavaty and Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, the Browns now have 17 total players, Stefanski, and a running backs coach on the reserve COVID-19 list. Nevertheless, the show apparently must go on.